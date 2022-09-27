ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

moraviansports.com

Hounds Defeat Ursinus, 3-1, in Non-Conference Action

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's volleyball team recorded a 3-1 non-conference victory over visiting Ursinus College in Johnston Hall Wednesday evening. The first set was a back-and-forth contest with neither team leading by more than three points. The Hounds eventually scored the final two points of the set for a 28-26 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
moraviansports.com

Greyhounds Defeat Muhlenberg on the Road

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's tennis squad defeated rival Muhlenberg College, 8-1, in non-conference action on the road Thursday afternoon. The Greyhounds swept the doubles action to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomores Wyatt Marshall and Ronny Pimentel Ferrer came off the courts first with an 8-1 victory at second doubles while the duo of senior Kieran Pisani and freshman Matthew Labosky earned an 8-2 triumph at third doubles. Sophomore Anthony Ronca and freshman Shayaan Farhad completed the sweep with an 8-4 win at first doubles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
moraviansports.com

Moravian Remains Undefeated with Win Over Rival Muhlenberg

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 7-2 victory over rival Muhlenberg College Wednesday afternoon at Hoffman Courts. How It Happened. The Greyhounds had a 2-1 lead after the doubles action. Senior Julianne Cassady and freshman Izzy Szmodis earned an...
BETHLEHEM, PA
moraviansports.com

Greyhounds Top Eastern on DeFranco’s First Career Goal

WAYNE, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's soccer team posted its third straight 1-0 shutout, defeating host Eastern University in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon. How It Happened. The squads played a scoreless first half. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Rushatz fired a pair of shots just over the crossbar in the first...
BETHLEHEM, PA

