Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Author Correction: A high birefringence liquid crystal for lenses with large aperture
The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author A. PakuÅ‚a which was incorrectly given asÂ A.Pakua. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of Applied Physics, Military University of Technology, Kaliskiego 2, 00-908, Warsaw, Poland. N. Bennis,Â A. PakuÅ‚aÂ &Â...
Interruption of aberrant chromatin looping is required for regenerating RB1 function and suppressing tumorigenesis
RB transcriptional corepressor 1 (RB1) is a critical regulatory gene in physiological and pathological processes. Genetic mutation is considered to be the main cause of RB1 inactivation. However, accumulating evidence has shown that not all RB1 dysfunction is triggered by gene mutations, and the additional mechanism underlying RB1 dysfunction remains unclear. Here, we firstly reveal that a CCCTC binding factor (CTCF) mediated intrachromosomal looping served as a regulatory inducer to inactivate RB1. Once the core genomic fragment was deleted by Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/Cas9 (CRISPR/Cas9), this intrachromosomal looping was disrupted. After the open of chromatin, Enhancer of Zeste Homolog 2 (EZH2) was released and decreased the level of Tri-Methyl-Histone H3 Lys27 (H3K27me3) at the RB1 promoter, which substantially restored the expression of RB protein (pRB) and inhibited tumorigenesis. In addition, targeted correction of abnormal RB1 looping using the small-molecule compound GSK503 efficiently restored RB1 transcription and suppressed tumorigenesis. Our study reveals an alternative transcriptional mechanism underlying RB1 dysfunction independent of gene mutation, and advancing the discovery of potential therapeutic chemicals based on aberrant chromatin looping.
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Self-assembly of emulsion droplets through programmable folding
In the realm of particle self-assembly, it is possible to reliably construct nearly arbitrary structures if all the pieces are distinct1,2,3, but systems with fewer flavours of building blocks have so far been limited to the assembly of exotic crystals4,5,6. Here we introduce a minimal model system of colloidal droplet chains7, with programmable DNA interactions that guide their downhill folding into specific geometries. Droplets are observed in real space and time, unravelling the rules of folding. Combining experiments, simulations and theory, we show that controlling the order in which interactions are switched on directs folding into unique structures, which we call colloidal foldamers8. The simplest alternating sequences (ABAB...) of up to 13 droplets yield 11 foldamers in two dimensions and one in three dimensions. Optimizing the droplet sequence and adding an extra flavour uniquely encodes more than half of the 619 possible two-dimensional geometries. Foldamers consisting of at least 13 droplets exhibit open structures with holes, offering porous design. Numerical simulations show that foldamers can further interact to make complex supracolloidal architectures, such as dimers, ribbons and mosaics. Our results are independent of the dynamics and therefore apply to polymeric materials with hierarchical interactions on all length scales, from organic molecules all the way to Rubik's Snakes. This toolbox enables the encoding of large-scale design into sequences of short polymers, placing folding at the forefront of materials self-assembly.
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
A preclinical model of cutaneous melanoma based on reconstructed human epidermis
Malignant melanoma is among the tumor entities with the highest increase of incidence worldwide. To elucidate melanoma progression and develop new effective therapies, rodent models are commonly used. While these do not adequately reflect human physiology, two-dimensional cell cultures lack crucial elements of the tumor microenvironment. To address this shortcoming, we have developed a melanoma skin equivalent based on an open-source epidermal model. Melanoma cell lines with different driver mutations were incorporated into these models forming distinguishable tumor aggregates within a stratified epidermis. Although barrier properties of the skin equivalents were not affected by incorporation of melanoma cells, their presence resulted in a higher metabolic activity indicated by an increased glucose consumption. Furthermore, we re-isolated single cells from the models to characterize the proliferation state within the respective model. The applicability of our model for tumor therapeutics was demonstrated by treatment with a commonly used v-raf murine sarcoma viral oncogene homolog B (BRAF) inhibitor vemurafenib. This selective BRAF inhibitor successfully reduced tumor growth in the models harboring BRAF-mutated melanoma cells. Hence, our model is a promising tool to investigate melanoma development and as a preclinical model for drug discovery.
Functional connectivity of brain networks with three monochromatic wavelengths: a pilot study using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging
Exposure to certain monochromatic wavelengths can affect non-visual brain regions. Growing research indicates that exposure to light can have a positive impact on health-related problems such as spring asthenia, circadian rhythm disruption, and even bipolar disorders and Alzheimer's. However, the extent and location of changes in brain areas caused by exposure to monochromatic light remain largely unknown. This pilot study (N"‰="‰7) using resting-state functional magnetic resonance shows light-dependent functional connectivity patterns on brain networks. We demonstrated that 1Â min of blue, green, or red light exposure modifies the functional connectivity (FC) of a broad range of visual and non-visual brain regions. Largely, we observed: (i) a global decrease in FC in all the networks but the salience network after blue light exposure, (ii) a global increase in FC after green light exposure, particularly noticeable in the left hemisphere, and (iii) a decrease in FC on attentional networks coupled with a FC increase in the default mode network after red light exposure. Each one of the FC patterns appears to be best arranged to perform better on tasks associated with specific cognitive domains. Results can be relevant for future research on the impact of light stimulation on brain function and in a variety of health disciplines.
A functional interaction between liprin-Î±1 and B56Î³ regulatory subunit of protein phosphatase 2A supports tumor cell motility
Scaffold liprin-Î±1 is required to assemble dynamic plasma membrane-associated platforms (PMAPs) at the front of migrating breast cancer cells, to promote protrusion and invasion. We show that the N-terminal region of liprin-Î±1 contains an LxxIxE motif interacting with B56 regulatory subunits of serine/threonine protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A). The specific interaction of B56Î³ with liprin-Î±1 requires an intact motif, since two point mutations strongly reduce the interaction. B56Î³ mediates the interaction of liprin-Î±1 with the heterotrimeric PP2A holoenzyme. Most B56Î³ protein is recovered in the cytosolic fraction of invasive MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells, where B56Î³ is complexed with liprin-Î±1. While mutation of the short linear motif (SLiM) does not affect localization of liprin-Î±1 to PMAPs, localization of B56Î³ at these sites specifically requires liprin-Î±1. Silencing of B56Î³ or liprin-Î±1 inhibits to similar extent cell spreading on extracellular matrix, invasion, motility and lamellipodia dynamics in migrating MDA-MB-231 cells, suggesting that B56Î³/PP2A is a novel component of the PMAPs machinery regulating tumor cell motility. In this direction, inhibition of cell spreading by silencing liprin-Î±1 is not rescued by expression of B56Î³ binding-defective liprin-Î±1 mutant. We propose that liprin-Î±1-mediated recruitment of PP2A via B56Î³ regulates cell motility by controlling protrusion in migrating MDA-MB-231 cells.
Validation of the application of gel beads-based single-cell genome sequencing platform to soil and seawater
Single-cell genomics is applied to environmental samples as a method to solve the problems of current metagenomics. However, in the fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based cell isolation and subsequent whole genome amplification, the sorting efficiency and the sequence quality are greatly affected by the type of target environment, limiting its adaptability. Here, we developed an improved single-cell genomics platform, named SAG-gel, which utilizes gel beads for single-cell isolation, lysis, and whole genome amplification. To validate the versatility of SAG-gel, single-cell genome sequencing was performed with model bacteria and microbial samples collected from eight environmental sites, including soil and seawater. Gel beads enabled multiple lysis treatments. The genome coverage with model bacteria was improved by 9.1"“25%. A total of 734 single amplified genomes were collected from the diverse environmental samples, and almost full-length 16S rRNA genes were recovered from 57.8% of them. We also revealed two marine Rhodobacter strains harboring nearly identical 16S rRNA genes but having different genome contents. In addition, searching for viral sequences elucidated the virus-host linkage over the sampling sites, revealing the geographic distribution and diverse host range of viruses.
PD-1 combination therapy with IL-2 modifies CD8 T cell exhaustion program
Combination therapy with PD-1 blockade and IL-2 is highly effective during chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection1. Here we examine the underlying basis for this synergy. We show that PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy, in contrast to PD-1 monotherapy, substantially changes the differentiation program of the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+Â T cells and results in the generation of transcriptionally and epigenetically distinct effector CD8+Â T cells that resemble highly functional effector CD8+Â T cells seen after an acute viral infection. The generation of these qualitatively superior CD8+ T cells that mediate viral control underlies the synergy between PD-1 and IL-2. Our results show that the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells, also referred to as precursors of exhausted CD8+ T cells, are not fate-locked into the exhaustion program and their differentiation trajectory can be changed by IL-2 signals. These virus-specific effector CD8+ T cells emerging from the stem-like CD8+ T cells after combination therapy expressed increased levels of the high-affinity IL-2 trimeric (CD25"“CD122"“CD132) receptor. This was not seen after PD-1 blockade alone. Finally, we show that CD25 engagement with IL-2 has an important role in the observed synergy between IL-2 cytokine and PD-1 blockade. Either blocking CD25 with an antibody or using a mutated version of IL-2 that does not bind to CD25 but still binds to CD122 and CD132 almost completely abrogated the synergistic effects observed after PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy. There is considerable interest in PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy for patients with cancer2,3, and our fundamental studies defining the underlying mechanisms of how IL-2 synergizes with PD-1 blockade should inform these human translational studies.
Retinoic acid and RARÎ³ maintain satellite cell quiescence through regulation of translation initiation
In adult skeletal muscle, satellite cells are in a quiescent state, which is essential for the future activation of muscle homeostasis and regeneration. Multiple studies have investigated satellite cell proliferation and differentiation, but the molecular mechanisms that safeguard the quiescence of satellite cells remain largely unknown. In this study, we purposely activated dormant satellite cells by using various stimuli and captured the in vivo-preserved features from quiescence to activation transitions. We found that retinoic acid signaling was required for quiescence maintenance. Mechanistically, retinoic acid receptor gamma (RARÎ³) binds to and stimulates genes responsible for Akt dephosphorylation and subsequently inhibits overall protein translation initiation in satellite cells. Furthermore, the alleviation of retinoic acid signaling released the satellite cells from quiescence, but this restraint was lost in aged cells. Retinoic acid also preserves the quiescent state during satellite cell isolation, overcoming the cellular stress caused by the isolation process. We conclude that active retinoic acid signaling contributes to the maintenance of the quiescent state of satellite cells through regulation of the protein translation initiation process.
A NAC-EXPANSIN module enhances maize kernel size by controlling nucellus elimination
Maize early endosperm development is initiated in coordination with elimination of maternal nucellar tissues. However, the underlying mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we characterize a major quantitative trait locus for maize kernel size and weight that encodes an EXPANSIN gene, ZmEXPB15. The encoded Î²-expansin protein is expressed specifically in nucellus, and positively controls kernel size and weight by promoting nucellus elimination. We further show that two nucellus-enriched transcription factors (TFs), ZmNAC11 and ZmNAC29, activate ZmEXPB15 expression. Accordingly, these two TFs also promote kernel size and weight through nucellus elimination regulation, and genetic analyses support their interaction with ZmEXPB15. Importantly, hybrids derived from a ZmEXPB15 overexpression line have increased kernel weight, demonstrates its potential value in breeding. Together, we reveal a pathway modulating the cellular processes of maternal nucellus elimination and early endosperm development, and an approach to improve kernel weight.
Nonsense-mediated mRNA decay inhibition synergizes with MDM2 inhibition to suppress TP53 wild-type cancer cells in p53 isoform-dependent manner
The restoration of the normal function of the tumour suppressors, such as p53, is an important strategy in tumour therapeutics. Nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) inhibition by NMD inhibitor (NMDi) upregulates functional p53 isoforms, p53Î² and p53Î³, and activates the p53 pathway. XR-2, a novel mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2) inhibitor, can disrupt the interaction between p53 and MDM2, thus decreasing the MDM2-mediated degradation of p53 and increasing the p53 protein levels. However, the combined effects of these two agents have not been thoroughly explored. This study combined XR-2 and NMDi in four TP53 wild-types and four TP53-mutated cancer cell lines. The combination of these two agents achieved significant synergistic effects on TP53 wild-type cancer cell lines by transactivating p53 target genes, inducing apoptosis, cell-cycle arrest and DNA damage repair. The p53Î² isoform induced by NMDi enhances the transactivation ability of p53Î± induced by XR-2, which partially explains the mechanism of the synergistic effects of XR-2 and NMDi. This study identified a combination treatment of NMDi and XR-2 which could serve as a novel cancer therapeutic approach for MDM2-overexpressed TP53 wild-type cancers and delineated a future therapy based on the further reactivation of p53.
Predicting potential global and future distributions of the African armyworm (Spodoptera exempta) using species distribution models
Invasive species have historically been a problem derived from global trade and transport. To aid in the control and management of these species, species distribution models (SDMs) have been used to help predict possible areas of expansion. Our focal organism, the African Armyworm (AAW), has historically been known as an important pest species in Africa, occurring at high larval densities and causing outbreaks that can cause enormous economic damage to staple crops. The goal of this study is to map the AAW's present and potential distribution in three future scenarios for the region, and the potential global distribution if the species were to invade other territories, using 40Â years of data on more than 700 larval outbreak reports from Kenya and Tanzania. The present distribution in East Africa coincides with its previously known distribution, as well as other areas of grassland and cropland, which are the host plants for this species. The different future climatic scenarios show broadly similar potential distributions in East Africa to the present day. The predicted global distribution shows areas where the AAW has already been reported, but also shows many potential areas in the Americas where, if transported, environmental conditions are suitable for AAW to thrive and where it could become an invasive species.
Indigenous cosmologies of energy for a sustainable energy future
Energy development in Indigenous lands has been historically controversial from socio"“ecological and ethical perspectives. Energy-development projects often privilege the knowledge of a narrow group, while, simultaneously, Indigenous knowledge and alternative epistemologies have been understudied in academic energy-access discourses and largely ignored in the planning and implementation of energy interventions. Here university-affiliated academics teamed up with Indigenous scholars and leaders to examine Indigenous perspectives in energy research and practice. We identify three core issues embedded in existing energy-development initiatives: an inconsistent use of the term 'Indigenous'; a lack of inclusion of Indigenous knowledge and alternative epistemologies in energy-development projects; and a prevalence of inadequate methodological attempts to include such Indigenous knowledge. To enable more symmetric and people-centric sustainable energy interventions, we propose and illustrate a 'cosmologies of energy' approach that focuses on learning from Indigenous oral narratives to unpack Indigenous people's lived experiences, alternative perspectives and associated practices of energy.
Author Correction: Nonclassicality detection from few Fock-state probabilities
Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-022-00538-y, published online 18 March 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article few sentences were included errorneously "We also gratefully acknowledge support by national funding from MEYS and European Union's Horizon 2020 (2014"“2020) research and innovation framework programme under grant agreement No. 731473 (project 8C20002 ShoQC). Project ShoQC has received funding from the QuantERA ERA-NET Cofund in Quantum Technologies implemented within the European Unions Horizon 2020 Programme. R.F. and L.L. acknowledge grant No. GA19-14988S of the Czech Science Foundation. R.F. also acknowledges support from the MEYS of Czech Republic by the project LTAUSA19099." that should have been removed. The original article has been corrected.
Omicron spike protein: a clue for viral entry and immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 339 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study in Science, Bowen et al.1 report that mutations in Omicron sublineage's spike protein enhance ACE2 binding, impair fusogenicity, and dampen the neutralizing activity of antibodies after vaccination or infection. The data describe how Omicron and especially the BA.5 variant evade neutralizing antibody responses and argue for using mRNA booster vaccination to increase immunity.
Explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) detects wildfire occurrence in the Mediterranean countries of Southern Europe
The impacts and threats posed by wildfires are dramatically increasing due to climate change. In recent years, the wildfire community has attempted to estimate wildfire occurrence with machine learning models. However, to fully exploit the potential of these models, it is of paramount importance to make their predictions interpretable and intelligible. This study is a first attempt to provide an eXplainable artificial intelligence (XAI) framework for estimating wildfire occurrence using a Random Forest model with Shapley values for interpretation. Our findings accurately detected regions with a high presence of wildfires (area under the curve 81.3%) and outlined the drivers empowering occurrence, such as the Fire Weather Index and Normalized Difference Vegetation Index. Furthermore, our analysis suggests the presence of anomalous hotspots. In contexts where human and natural spheres constantly intermingle and interact, the XAI framework, suitably integrated into decision support systems, could support forest managers to prevent and mitigate future wildfire disasters and develop strategies for effective fire management, response, recovery, and resilience.
RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems
CRISPR"“Cas is a widespread adaptive immune system in bacteria and archaea that protects against viral infection by targeting specific invading nucleic acid sequences. Whereas some CRISPR"“Cas systems sense and cleave viral DNA, type III and type VI CRISPR"“Cas systems sense RNA that results from viral transcription and perhaps invasion by RNA viruses. The sequence-specific detection of viral RNA evokes a cell-wide response that typically involves global damage to halt the infection. How can one make sense of an immune strategy that encompasses broad, collateral effects rather than specific, targeted destruction? In this Review, we summarize the current understanding of RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems. We detail the composition and properties of type III and type VI systems, outline the cellular defence processes that are instigated upon viral RNA sensing and describe the biological rationale behind the broad RNA-activated immune responses as an effective strategy to combat viral infection.
