Read full article on original website
Related
How Serious is Bird Flu in Montana Just Ahead of Weekend Openers?
It's a big weekend for Montana's migratory bird hunters. And while we don't want to put on our lab coats and talk "highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses," nor do we want to alarm you with staggering case numbers (there aren't), we figured it might be worth looking into for updates on what situations are potentially like in Montana, as we are part of flyways that have detected cases. And with season openers for many species this Saturday, October 1, we have a few tips on what to look for when you bring down your birds.
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places
Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
Montana’s Favorite Autumn Clothing Is No Surprise
We asked our listeners to name their favorite piece of clothing for fall. There were a lot of answers and all of them were correct. We did sense a pattern with the responses and that was warmth and comfort were overwhelmingly in the majority. The great news is you don't have to get into shape to wear any of them and "swimsuit season" is over!
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guest Bartender: Fly Fishing Comedian Unveils New Highlander Beer
Fall is in the air. As some brace for the winter cold, others are embracing the brisk cool evenings and warm daylight hours on the water. Fall fly fishing is really starting to pick up steam. And people from all over are making the pilgrimage to Missoula in the hopes of tight lines.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Get Witchy: Autumn Activities in Missoula To Feel The Magic
Whether your magic words are "hocus pocus" or "azarath metrion zinthos" (Teen Titans, anyone?) it's fun to get witchy, especially around this time of year and in a fairytale land like Missoula. Red and golden leaves, treacherous mountains and flowing rivers that compliment your autumn aesthetic. This place has everything you need to embrace your inner sorcereress or sorcerer, here are some activities you can vibe to between your manifestation rituals.
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season
While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
UPDATE: Missoula VA Back Open After Weapon Threat Arrest
(UPDATE - September 29, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Missoula Police Department responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of W. Broadway. One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.
Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana National Park Voted Best in the US
It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
Love Steak and Into Crafty Stuff? You Are So Lucky!
This time it's not a rumor, really! Hobby Lobby is confirmed and so is Texas Roadhouse, both franchises finding a home in Missoula's Southgate Mall. A story from KECI TV said permits and approvals were being finalized with construction soon to be started on both projects. They could be 18-month projects. I followed up with Southgate Mall Manager Tim Winger who confirmed that saying,
Delightful Marriage Proposal Highlights UM Griz Fans’ Homecoming
If you ever get a chance to ask Andrew the whole story, you might want to carve out a considerable amount of time. Yes, it's quite the lengthy, romantic tale to tell. And while we will try to capsulize it, any version of the story needs to start with a brick.
Free Lady Griz School Day Game Packs Thousands! Get Registered
Where have we heard this before: "It was going great, then the pandemic hit." Yep, like so many schools, the University of Montana had to put on hold a wonderful women's college basketball public relations event that was gaining in popularity all over the country. It's set to make a triumphant return after a three-year absence. And educators, not just in Missoula but surrounding areas as well, are going to want to register their students as soon as possible.
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Fall is the Best Time To Be A Sports Fan in Missoula
Sports, sports and more sports. Fall is the best time to be a sports fan. For pro sports you have NFL, MLB Playoffs, NHL, NBA, Nascar Playoffs all happening at the same time. But to be a sports fan in Missoula is extra special. We have Griz Football which is a dominate force.
Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns
Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0