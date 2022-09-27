ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

94.9 KYSS FM

How Serious is Bird Flu in Montana Just Ahead of Weekend Openers?

It's a big weekend for Montana's migratory bird hunters. And while we don't want to put on our lab coats and talk "highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses," nor do we want to alarm you with staggering case numbers (there aren't), we figured it might be worth looking into for updates on what situations are potentially like in Montana, as we are part of flyways that have detected cases. And with season openers for many species this Saturday, October 1, we have a few tips on what to look for when you bring down your birds.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places

Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Favorite Autumn Clothing Is No Surprise

We asked our listeners to name their favorite piece of clothing for fall. There were a lot of answers and all of them were correct. We did sense a pattern with the responses and that was warmth and comfort were overwhelmingly in the majority. The great news is you don't have to get into shape to wear any of them and "swimsuit season" is over!
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Get Witchy: Autumn Activities in Missoula To Feel The Magic

Whether your magic words are "hocus pocus" or "azarath metrion zinthos" (Teen Titans, anyone?) it's fun to get witchy, especially around this time of year and in a fairytale land like Missoula. Red and golden leaves, treacherous mountains and flowing rivers that compliment your autumn aesthetic. This place has everything you need to embrace your inner sorcereress or sorcerer, here are some activities you can vibe to between your manifestation rituals.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season

While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

UPDATE: Missoula VA Back Open After Weapon Threat Arrest

(UPDATE - September 29, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Missoula Police Department responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at the VA Clinic in the 3800 Block of W. Broadway. One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are now open and resuming business.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana National Park Voted Best in the US

It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Love Steak and Into Crafty Stuff? You Are So Lucky!

This time it's not a rumor, really! Hobby Lobby is confirmed and so is Texas Roadhouse, both franchises finding a home in Missoula's Southgate Mall. A story from KECI TV said permits and approvals were being finalized with construction soon to be started on both projects. They could be 18-month projects. I followed up with Southgate Mall Manager Tim Winger who confirmed that saying,
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Free Lady Griz School Day Game Packs Thousands! Get Registered

Where have we heard this before: "It was going great, then the pandemic hit." Yep, like so many schools, the University of Montana had to put on hold a wonderful women's college basketball public relations event that was gaining in popularity all over the country. It's set to make a triumphant return after a three-year absence. And educators, not just in Missoula but surrounding areas as well, are going to want to register their students as soon as possible.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns

Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
MISSOULA, MT
