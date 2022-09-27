Read full article on original website
Related
Aurora opts out of state family and medical leave program
The Aurora City Council on Monday voted to opt out of participating in the state’s family and medical leave program, mirroring decisions that Denver and dozens of other local governments made. Deputy Director of Human Resources Jennifer Lorenzen said city staff recommended against participating in the Family and Medical...
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie
Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools
Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
Contractor delays cause homeowners worry about losing money
A woman hired a fencing repair company in July and paid half upfront. Since then, crews have not shown up to work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless
(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
WPS warns parents of driver allegedly photographing elementary students
Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.If you or students see this SUV, please call police.
KKTV
Colorado Springs to pay minimum $100,000 settlement to woman who sued 5 city police officers
Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs city council approved a rate increase for natural gas and a rate decrease for electric as winter approaches. Updated: 9 hours ago. WARNING: Raw video. Video from KKTV June 2, 2020 during a BLM...
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why
If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances
The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season
While Denver's temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees, one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Comments / 0