Elbert, CO

The Denver Gazette

Aurora opts out of state family and medical leave program

The Aurora City Council on Monday voted to opt out of participating in the state’s family and medical leave program, mirroring decisions that Denver and dozens of other local governments made. Deputy Director of Human Resources Jennifer Lorenzen said city staff recommended against participating in the Family and Medical...
AURORA, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie

Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

WPS warns parents of driver allegedly photographing elementary students

Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.If you or students see this SUV, please call police.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances

The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
PARKER, CO

