Careers in Social Justice

I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
