Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
NOLA.com
DEA agent arrested, accused of domestic abuse in Covington
An agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency has been arrested and accused of physically abusing his wife, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. Jimmie Ogden was booked on one count of domestic abuse battery, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said a woman...
an17.com
HPD Gang Unit charges inmate in attempt to intimidate witness in recent murder trial
September 28, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On September 19, 2022, the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit charged an inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with involvement in intimidating a witness from a recent murder trial. Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, of Hammond, sent messages from the jail messaging...
fox8live.com
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
NOLA.com
No arrests yet in Marrero double murder of Belle Chasse couple: JPSO
Authorities continued investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot outside of a Marrero residence Saturday but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as David Sumera, 36, and Alexxis Eymard, 26, both of Belle Chasse.
an17.com
Five kilos of fentanyl seized in St. Tammany Parish
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives seized very a large cache of fentanyl during an operation that took place this week in Covington. Tuesday (September 27) evening, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male from Mexico. The individual was transporting five kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) of fentanyl at the time of his arrest.
Man accused of illegal drug activity, arrested, booked in Arabi
32-year-old Anthony Segari is accused of dealing while walking between his home and the 7600 block of West Judge Perez Drive.
DA Williams and Officer McNeil’s family speak on the guilty verdict in the murder of NOPD officer
District Attorney Jason Williams and the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference outside Criminal District Court on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the first-degree murder conviction of Darren Bridges.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
NOLA.com
It's about to be another Night Out in St. Tammany
Law enforcement officers across the parish will meet some neighbors for the first time and renew the acquaintenace of others during National Night Out Against Crime events at multiple locations on Oct. 4. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will host events at each of its four district offices during...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
NOLA.com
Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say
After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
NOLA.com
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station
For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
More bullets flying on the I-10
There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
