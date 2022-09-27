Read full article on original website
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
I’m a coin collector – how your quarter could be worth up to $6,000, see the exact detail to look for
COINS with certain elements could be worth a ton of money, as shown by a collector who revealed a quarter that could sell for as much as $6,000. Quarters have been struck by the US Mint since 1976. Like with all coins, they could be rare if they have a...
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Sam’s Club Raises Membership Fees
In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam's Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years. See: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's ClubFind: 7 Walmart...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart. Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time. The...
XRP could offer a selling opportunity soon, watch out for…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin bounced from the $18.5k support region and climbed as high as $19.8k, before declining. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stood at $19.4k, and rejection at $19.6k would mean another move back below the $19k mark.
Could the Fed reach a 'tipping point' by November? - Ronald-Peter Stöferle
Guest(s): Ronald-Peter Stoeferle Managing Partner, Incrementum. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Cryptocurrency Cardano Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours
Cardano's ADA/USD price has decreased 5.22% over the past 24 hours to $0.43, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $0.45 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Co. Builds Copper Gold Resource at Asset Near Large Miner
Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (GRG:TSX.V; GARWF:OTCQB; G6A:FSE) is a company to take note of, given it is delineating a gold-copper resource at one of its Chilean properties that is next to a large company and in a historically prolific mining district, reported Fundamental Research Corp. analyst Siddharth Rajeev in a July 28, 2022 research note. The Canadian explorer is also advancing two of its other projects in Argentina.
Coin Master free spins & coins links (September 29, 2022)
Once you have used all of your free spins in Coin Master for the day, you will have to purchase spins or coins with real money to continue upgrading your village. Spending real money is not practical for everyone, or even necessary if you know where to look. That’s where these daily links for free coins and spins come in. Below we have a full list of Coin Master free spins promo codes! Extra online spin codes are a safe way to get additional coins.
Silver Explorer 'Could Be Sitting on Three-Four Million Ounces'
I spoke with Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (AZS:TSX; AZASF:OTC) president and CEO, Mike Stark, last Friday morning to get an update; and was reminded again why this company’s story and specifically its Philadelphia Project was so compelling to me when I added the company to my recommendations earlier this year.
