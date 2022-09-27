ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

By FOX 4 Staff
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Mansfield man gets 4-year prison sentence for role in Capitol riot

MANSFIELD, Texas - The self-proclaimed president of a North Texas militia group was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot. Lucas Denney of Mansfield was convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 attack. Denney is a former military...
MANSFIELD, TX
The Hill

Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’

A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
City
Granbury, TX
State
Washington State
Granbury, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.   "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2

Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#North Texas#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Guns#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Oath Keepers
blackchronicle.com

Ft. Worth Navy Base used as safe haven for aircraft before Ian

FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth helps with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being saved right here till the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are carefully watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
FORT WORTH, TX
WDBO

Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS — (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims

HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian could worsen ongoing homeowners insurance crisis

HOUSTON - Hurricane Ian could further devastate the home property insurance industry. In fact, 10 insurance companies have recently failed, including one covering Texas homeowners. Devastating hurricanes and storms in recent years in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas have led to hundreds of thousands of property claims, wiping out some insurance...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Ken Paxton’s Lawyers Keep Flubbing, But He Might Not Appear Anyway

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally ran away to avoid being served a subpoena earlier this week, may have to show up in court after all. But he did not appear at Austin’s federal courthouse Tuesday, Sept. 27 to testify in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans get abortions out of state (after Paxton filed a motion to quash the subpoena Monday). By the end of that hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had not yet decided on whether Paxton would need to take the stand.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy