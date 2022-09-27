Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Related
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
everythingnash.com
Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall
Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
valleyventana.org
British band takes over Austin
Black MIDI is a Japanese genre of music you get by layering loads of MIDI files over one another, to where the sounds are so dense that the notes come out so close together a black blob of notes. “black midi” (with the name coming from the genre of Black...
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
Here's where you can catch Friday night's UTSA football game in San Antonio
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant opens first New Braunfels restaurant
The Tex-Mex restaurant opened earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXAN
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Curbed
Grimes Is a YIMBY
The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
2 People Dead, 10 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Uvalde Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that the crash began with a chase when Border Patrol [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
San Marcos man arrested for allegedly driving erratically on Texas Capitol grounds, damaging gate
AUSTIN, Texas — A San Marcos man has been arrested for allegedly driving erratically on the Texas Capitol grounds, driving through an iron gate and then damaging a bollard and fixture. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on Sept. 28 at around 10 p.m., DPS personnel witnessed...
Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics
With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
KSAT 12
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
SWAT callout in north Austin, avoid area
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
Comments / 0