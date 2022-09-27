ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
everythingnash.com

Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall

Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
valleyventana.org

British band takes over Austin

Black MIDI is a Japanese genre of music you get by layering loads of MIDI files over one another, to where the sounds are so dense that the notes come out so close together a black blob of notes. “black midi” (with the name coming from the genre of Black...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
AUSTIN, TX

