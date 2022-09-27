Coastal Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and predictions on how the storm will affect our customers. Since Monday, we have been patrolling our main feeder lines serving the coastal communities east of I-95 in Liberty, Bryan and McIntosh counties looking for “danger trees” outside our normal 30’ right of way. We have identified a number of dead trees; if they were to fall, could damage our powerlines. We’re cutting those trees today in anticipation of brisk tropical storm winds.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO