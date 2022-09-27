Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
thedariennews.net
Local State of Emergency issued; Looking ahead to Ian’s Aim
McIntosh County Commissioner David Stevens, Kate Karwacki and Roger Lotson met at a special called meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, to declare a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian. Darien Mayor Hugh Hodge declared a State of Emergency at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. At the...
wtoc.com
State of emergency declaration for Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
wtoc.com
McIntosh County emergency officials preach preparedness ahead of Ian’s possible impacts
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s path is still somewhat unclear so McIntosh County’s emergency officials are preparing for every situation. The McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency is no stranger to the consequences of bad weather. In fact, they used to have a different building before it was destroyed by a tornado. EMA Director Ty Poppell knows how important it is to be prepared.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to...
firefighternation.com
Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion
Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
News4Jax.com
Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
thedariennews.net
Hurricane Ian Update from McIntosh County Sept. 28, 4 p.m.
McIntosh County Officials held an emergency meeting this morning, where a state of emergency was declared in response to Hurricane Ian. While a hurricane is an unpredictable storm this was mainly done for procedural purposes and enables us to seek any future physical or financial assistance that may be needed in light of the storm or its aftermath.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
wtoc.com
Dry start to Wednesday before rain/wind move in from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a dry and cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas will be mostly dry, but we’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday afternoon and evening.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Rincon City Council votes to deny petition to rezone 2 acres from commercial to residential
RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Less than a mile off of Route 21 on Magnolia Drive in Rincon, city council is discussing the potential rezoning of a currently commercial property to residential. Adding several townhomes for rent or purchase into the community, that many people say isn’t needed. “We have a small community, it’s quiet. We […]
Georgia coast now in Ian’s destructive path
The remnants of Hurricane Ian raged along the Georgia coast Thursday after leaving a wide trail of death and destruction...
Georgia Ports Authority approves $60M terminal expansion in Brunswick
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority approved $60 million for upgrades to its Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, the country’s second busiest port for total roll-on, roll-off cargo. A GPA spokeswoman told The Center Square that the authority is pulling the funding for the infrastructure...
fernandinaobserver.com
City Emergency Declared
Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
thedariennews.net
Coastal Electric Cooperative prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
Coastal Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and predictions on how the storm will affect our customers. Since Monday, we have been patrolling our main feeder lines serving the coastal communities east of I-95 in Liberty, Bryan and McIntosh counties looking for “danger trees” outside our normal 30’ right of way. We have identified a number of dead trees; if they were to fall, could damage our powerlines. We’re cutting those trees today in anticipation of brisk tropical storm winds.
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us at...
