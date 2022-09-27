ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, GA

wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
thedariennews.net

Local State of Emergency issued; Looking ahead to Ian’s Aim

McIntosh County Commissioner David Stevens, Kate Karwacki and Roger Lotson met at a special called meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, to declare a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian. Darien Mayor Hugh Hodge declared a State of Emergency at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. At the...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

State of emergency declaration for Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders have declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners to have the tools for response and recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh County emergency officials preach preparedness ahead of Ian’s possible impacts

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ian’s path is still somewhat unclear so McIntosh County’s emergency officials are preparing for every situation. The McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency is no stranger to the consequences of bad weather. In fact, they used to have a different building before it was destroyed by a tornado. EMA Director Ty Poppell knows how important it is to be prepared.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
firefighternation.com

Brunswick (GA) Fire Department Plans Major Expansion

Larry Hobbs – The Brunswick News, Ga. Sep. 28—A proposed restructuring of the Brunswick Fire Department would add a dozen new positions with a price tag that could exceed $300,000, but acting city Fire Chief Tim White said the move is long overdue. White and acting assistant fire...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia prepares for Ian’s impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and emergency management officials met in Savannah Thursday to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. A state of emergency went into effect at 7 a.m. for all 159 of Georgia’s counties, making state resources...
GEORGIA STATE
thedariennews.net

Hurricane Ian Update from McIntosh County Sept. 28, 4 p.m.

McIntosh County Officials held an emergency meeting this morning, where a state of emergency was declared in response to Hurricane Ian. While a hurricane is an unpredictable storm this was mainly done for procedural purposes and enables us to seek any future physical or financial assistance that may be needed in light of the storm or its aftermath.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

City Emergency Declared

Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
thedariennews.net

Coastal Electric Cooperative prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

Coastal Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian’s path and predictions on how the storm will affect our customers. Since Monday, we have been patrolling our main feeder lines serving the coastal communities east of I-95 in Liberty, Bryan and McIntosh counties looking for “danger trees” outside our normal 30’ right of way. We have identified a number of dead trees; if they were to fall, could damage our powerlines. We’re cutting those trees today in anticipation of brisk tropical storm winds.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA

