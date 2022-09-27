Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Girls soccer continues through difficult region schedule
The scoring drought for the Bear River girls soccer team extended to four matches following a 4-0 loss to Sky View at home last week. The Bears welcomed the Bobcats to town last Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bear River beat Sky View last season in Garland for its only region win of the season, but a repeat was not to be as the visitors scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the match, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime and scoring an insurance goal in the second half to seal the win.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys, Dos Pueblos Girls Take 2nd at Early-Morning Channel League Cross Country Meet
Andreas Dybdahl led five Santa Barbara High boys in the top 20, leading the Dons to a second-place finish at the first Channel League cross country meet early Wednesday morning at Lake Casitas. Due to the anticipated hot temperatures in the afternoon in Ojai, the eight league coaches voted to...
Mira Costa girls' volleyball storms back to beat Redondo Union in five-set thriller
Mira Costa girls' volleyball came back to beat Redondo Union in five sets, 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 28-26, 16-14, in front of a raucous crowd on Tuesday.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
Prep Football: Silverado kicks off Desert Sky League action with a shutout against Victor Valley
There’s a certain confidence that the Silverado football team is playing with these days, entering Desert Sky League play with a 4-2 record. Call it what you will, but it’s the kind of confidence where Darren Gandy knew that if a punt in the second quarter ended up in his hands, he was...
Prep Football: Apple Valley blanks Serrano in the Mojave River League opener
Heading into Thursday night's Mojave River League opener, the deck was stacked against the Serrano football team. Starting quarterback Payton Cornell suffered a season-ending injury against Victor Valley a week before taking on a team ranked 33rd best in the state. When the smoke settled, Apple Valley shutout Serrano 50-0...
Prep football: Thursday's scores
Prep football: Thursday, Sept. 29, scores from across the Southland
Durfee boys soccer lost 18 players. But unbeaten streak proves no 'rebuilding' necessary
FALL RIVER — When the Durfee boys soccer team walked off the field last fall after falling to Marshfield in the Round of 32, it signaled the end for 18 seniors. You might have thought 2022 was a big rebuilding year for the Hilltoppers. Longtime Durfee head coach Tiberio Melo was thinking the same thing. ...
Girls volleyball overview: Oxnard, Royal, Oaks Christian lead area contenders
After years and years as the top dog in the Pacific View League, the Oxnard High girls volleyball team faces challenges galore this fall. The creation of an eight-team Channel League means the addition of the Santa Barbara powers and arduous matchups with Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos highs.
