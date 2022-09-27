Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy
There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Pennsylvania Governor spent $45 million to add three new state parks this week
If you enjoy visiting Pennsylvania's state parks for fun, leisure, or recreation, you may be interested to learn that Governor Tom Wolf just added three new state parks to Pennsylvania's park system this week. Read on to learn more.
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before...
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far
Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Pennsylvania bill may make state university financial info more accessible | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: Keep your eyes peeled this October for the launch of Paranormal Pa., an original PennLive series that explores strange and unexplained events—from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between—that occur right here in the Keystone State. Click here for a taste. You can listen...
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Lehigh watershed polluted with thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals in 2020, new report says
A new report using EPA data shows the Lehigh River watershed has among the highest amounts of pollution linked to reproductive health risks and cancer in the country. The 61-page report by the think tanks Environment America, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group illustrates how many waterways throughout the United States, including in the Lehigh Valley, continue to face major industrial pollution in spite of legislation such as the Clean Water Act.
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
State officials discuss the demand for coal from NEPA
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania was the focus of a state hearing Tuesday in Hazleton. For generations, coal was king in NEPA. Lawmakers heard from coal industry executives and economic groups on Tuesday about the current state of the coal industry and its future, as well as […]
Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks
The Wolf administration announced in July that there would be three additions to the commonwealth’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks from 121 to 124, but at the time, details about the locations of the parks were not yet public. The post Wolf admin announces location for three new state parks appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania voters rank abortion as a top issue in a newly-released poll
WSKG – Access to abortion remains an important issue for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November 8th midterm election. Plus, more voters are willing to say the state should not further restrict the procedure. Both findings could spell trouble for statewide candidates with anti-abortion platforms. A Muhlenberg College poll...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
