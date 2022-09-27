ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania Officials Promote Marijuana Pardon Program Ahead Of Friday Deadline, With Thousands Applying For Relief So Far

Pennsylvanians with low-level marijuana convictions on their records have until the end of Friday to submit applications for expedited pardons under a program launched by the governor last month. The state Board of Pardons is facilitating the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, and Board Secretary Celeste Trusty told Marijuana Moment on...
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
WITF

Lehigh watershed polluted with thousands of pounds of toxic chemicals in 2020, new report says

A new report using EPA data shows the Lehigh River watershed has among the highest amounts of pollution linked to reproductive health risks and cancer in the country. The 61-page report by the think tanks Environment America, U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group illustrates how many waterways throughout the United States, including in the Lehigh Valley, continue to face major industrial pollution in spite of legislation such as the Clean Water Act.
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
WBRE

State officials discuss the demand for coal from NEPA

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The future of the coal industry in Northeastern Pennsylvania was the focus of a state hearing Tuesday in Hazleton. For generations, coal was king in NEPA. Lawmakers heard from coal industry executives and economic groups on Tuesday about the current state of the coal industry and its future, as well as […]
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
