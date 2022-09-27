ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange Park, IL

97ZOK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
Morris Daily Herald

New classic car dealership opening in Minooka

MINOOKA – A new classic car business in Minooka gives the feeling of walking through time while providing the opportunity to purchase a dream car. Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka, is an auto dealership offering to buy, sell and trade classic cars. Aces is owned by Matt Ewert and will officially open later this year. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
MINOOKA, IL
Fast Casual

Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location

Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office hosting catalytic converter spray-painting event in Warren Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office hopes some paint will stop catalytic converter thieves in their tracks.On Thursday in Warren Park, sheriff's office technicians will spray paint the catalytic converters with a CCSO symbol and a star.The markings should disrupt a thief's ability to resell the stolen converters.We should let you know that registration for the event is already closed.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WIFR

DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
DEKALB, IL
marinelink.com

J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract

A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
JOLIET, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca

The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
SENECA, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL

