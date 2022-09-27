Read full article on original website
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
New classic car dealership opening in Minooka
MINOOKA – A new classic car business in Minooka gives the feeling of walking through time while providing the opportunity to purchase a dream car. Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka, is an auto dealership offering to buy, sell and trade classic cars. Aces is owned by Matt Ewert and will officially open later this year. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fast Casual
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location
Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
Cook County Sheriff's Office hosting catalytic converter spray-painting event in Warren Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office hopes some paint will stop catalytic converter thieves in their tracks.On Thursday in Warren Park, sheriff's office technicians will spray paint the catalytic converters with a CCSO symbol and a star.The markings should disrupt a thief's ability to resell the stolen converters.We should let you know that registration for the event is already closed.
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
fox32chicago.com
Live coyote removed from car's grille after neighbors in Lake County notify authorities
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A male coyote that was struck by a car in Lake County suffered significant injuries after becoming lodged in the vehicle's grille and dragged last weekend. The Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility said the coyote was struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Unaware...
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
marinelink.com
J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract
A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, IL
I was in the Grayslake area with some friends. I asked them what would be a nice place to go to on a Sunday night to eat. They said Emil's Tavern in Grayslake is the only restaurant that was still open and decent.
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
PHOTO: Coyote Hit by Car in Illinois Was Stuck in Grille Until Neighbors Called for Help
A woman in Lake County, Illinois hit a coyote with her car, and apparently didn’t stop driving, according to local wildlife officials. According to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation’s Facebook post, the collision occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, September 25, in Lake County, which is about forty miles north of Chicago.
Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive ‘by end of 2022’
Property tax bills should land in mailboxes across Cook County around the same time as holiday cards, with second installment payments expected to come due before the end of the year, county officials said.
