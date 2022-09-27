Read full article on original website
Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges
A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Standoff in Salina ends with man in custody
A seven hour standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.
Flatbed pickup stolen from north Salina business Saturday
Police are looking for a missing flatbed pickup and the person who stole it from a north Salina business Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 1995 red and white Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC was stolen Saturday morning from Gleason and Sons, 2440 N. Ninth Street. The business' name is on the doors.
KWCH.com
WIBW
KAKE TV
K-9 Tyrann apprehends local man after chase in S. Salina
A local man with known felony warrants was apprehended by K-9 Tyrann after leading police on a chase through part of south Salina early Sunday. Officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disorderly subject.
Hundreds line Santa Fe to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar. According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store. Upon […]
ksal.com
Vandals Destroy Signs, Mailboxes
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals who went on a spree, destroying multiple mailboxes and signs along West State Street Tuesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at least 8 mailboxes and numerous highway signs were smashed by someone with a blunt object, perhaps a baseball bat from the 4200 block of West State up to the 7100 block of West State.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
KSNT
ksal.com
Geary County Booking Photos Sept. 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Ashley Odom, Failure to appear, Arrested 9/27. Jonathan Sample, Probation violation, Theft,...
ksal.com
Driver Hurt When Truck Rolls
A single-vehicle crash near Russell sent a truck driver from La Crosse to the hospital in Salina. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Shiloh Tomlinson from La Crosse was drivcing a Mack truck on U.S. 281 Highway when the tires of the vehicle dropped off the road into the east ditch. Tomlinson over corrected and traveled across the highway and entered the west ditch. The rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on the passenger side 30 feet off the roadway.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags
Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
adastraradio.com
Water to Drain Tuesday in McPherson’s Lakeside Park
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
