Salina, KS

Salina Post

Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges

A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Flatbed pickup stolen from north Salina business Saturday

Police are looking for a missing flatbed pickup and the person who stole it from a north Salina business Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 1995 red and white Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC was stolen Saturday morning from Gleason and Sons, 2440 N. Ninth Street. The business' name is on the doors.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Student arrested for threat written on bathroom wall at Salina South HS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into a threat written on a bathroom wall at Salina South High School led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. The Salina Police Department said the statement, written on a wall in a women’s bathroom, indicated a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Threats of violence continue at Salina South High School, teen arrested

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina have arrested a 14-year-old girl for violent threats at Salina South High School less than a week after another teen was arrested for bomb threats. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Salina Police Department says a School Resource Officer was made aware of threatening...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

14-year-old girl accused of making shooting threat at Salina South

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 14-year-old girl is in custody after allegedly making a shooting threat in Salina. On September 26, 2022, police say a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

K-9 Tyrann apprehends local man after chase in S. Salina

A local man with known felony warrants was apprehended by K-9 Tyrann after leading police on a chase through part of south Salina early Sunday. Officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disorderly subject.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Hundreds line Santa Fe to see Budwiser Clydesdales

To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Vandals Destroy Signs, Mailboxes

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals who went on a spree, destroying multiple mailboxes and signs along West State Street Tuesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at least 8 mailboxes and numerous highway signs were smashed by someone with a blunt object, perhaps a baseball bat from the 4200 block of West State up to the 7100 block of West State.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for woman not seen for days

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT

Salina South High School student arrested for school shooting threat

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A student from Salina South High School has been arrested for writing a school shooting threat. According to the City of Salina Police Department (SPD), on Monday, Sept. 26, a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on the wall of a woman’s bathroom at Salina South High School. It stated that a school shooting would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

UPDATE: Arrest in School Threat Case S

A 14-year-old female student has been arrested for allegedly leaving a threat in a bathroom at a Salina high school which prompted increased security on Tuesday. According to Salina Police, on Monday a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 am.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Sept. 28

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Ashley Odom, Failure to appear, Arrested 9/27. Jonathan Sample, Probation violation, Theft,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Hurt When Truck Rolls

A single-vehicle crash near Russell sent a truck driver from La Crosse to the hospital in Salina. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Shiloh Tomlinson from La Crosse was drivcing a Mack truck on U.S. 281 Highway when the tires of the vehicle dropped off the road into the east ditch. Tomlinson over corrected and traveled across the highway and entered the west ditch. The rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on the passenger side 30 feet off the roadway.
RUSSELL, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags

Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Water to Drain Tuesday in McPherson’s Lakeside Park

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

