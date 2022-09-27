ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

92Q

Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles

With the world still dealing with low staffing measures across the nation, Correctional facilities are also dealing with the staffing setbacks as well. Due to the low staffing for juvenile detention facilities punishments are being handed down to the youth with adult style sentencing so they can serve their punishment at a facility that is […] The post Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCBC Radio

Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Sarah Koenig
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Baltimore

Two teenagers shot Wednesday amid trend of gun violence in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.Northeast District officers found the injured boys while investigating a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Moravia Road around 9:45 p.m.The 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg and the 15-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.The two teenagers were shot several blocks away from the spot where four people were gunned down less than 24 hours ago.Prior to that, on Sunday afternoon a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue.Within the past four days, seven people have been shot in three different shootings in the same small area of Northeast Baltimore.Anyone who has information about these shootings should contact detectives at (410)396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself

A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point victim in grave condition after being shot in head; neighbors decry "lawless" behavior

BALTIMORE -- A man is in grave condition after being shot in the head just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in Fells Point. A woman was shot in the arm during the same incident and is expected to survive. Video WJZ obtained shows one of the victims being taken away by paramedics on a stretcher. "We were just watching a movie and then all of a sudden we heard six shots ring out in succession like rapid, a full chamber," a witness who declined to give her name told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "It was pretty violent and aggressive. It was pretty abrupt. It...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Assaults reported in Overlea, Rosedale, Essex

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, a known individual pointed a revolver at a known victim in the area of Middleborough Road and Route 702 in Middle River in Essex (21221). At...
ROSEDALE, MD

