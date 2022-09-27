New Common Ground Alliance White Paper Highlights Natural Gas Distribution Stakeholders’ Critical Role in Damage Prevention

Read full article on original website
Pumped storage hydropower acts as a “water battery” that can sustainably power our communities
The energy transition is upon us. And it has governments around the world turning to solar and wind power to help meet aggressive renewable energy targets. However, grid operators face challenges when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. That’s just the intermittent nature of some of these renewable energy sources. If we want to take advantage of all that energy, we need the capacity to store it.
Terracon Names Tim Cleary National Manager of In Situ Services
RALEIGH, N.C. – Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Tim Cleary national manager of in situ services. Cleary will lead the company’s in situ and direct push-site investigation services and lead a practice resource group to develop standards for advanced site characterization services.
Simpson Strong-Tie Engineering VP Annie Kao Named to Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors for East Bay/Silicon Valley
Pleasanton, Calif. — Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley has named Annie Kao, Simpson Strong-Tie Vice President of Engineering, to its Board of Directors for the term of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024. As a board member, Kao will contribute her expertise to advocate for the building of safe and sustainable housing.
120Water™ to Debut PWS Portal™ at NRWA WaterPro Conference
New compliance software functionality from 120Water bridges LCRR inventory data and state reporting requirements. Forging a path through the rapidly evolving landscape of Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) implementation, 120Water, NRWA’s preferred provider for managing lead and drinking water programs, is debuting an update to the way its software manages inventories in direct alignment with EPA recommendations. Dubbed the Public Water System (PWS) Portal™, it will be introduced at the upcoming National Rural Water Association (NRWA) WaterPro Conference on Sept. 26-29 in National Harbor, MD. PWS Portal will allow public water systems to manage their service line inventories in accordance with EPA and State standards and easily report those inventories annually to their state drinking water branch.
Former SSE Renewables chief joins COWI as Renewable Energy Ambassador
Former SSE Executive Jim Smith joins us as Renewable Energy Ambassador. Jim recently retired as Managing Director of SSE Renewables and has more than 30 years’ experience in several senior roles in power generation development, construction, operations and trading in the UK and Ireland’s electricity industry. Jim will...
Facilities Management in the Middle East
GCC facilities management market growing fastest globally, says Hill official. 1. How is the concept of facilities management changing over time and what role is technology playing in that?. The global facility management (FM) market is going through a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, and creative...
Improving safety of lifting operations with better knowledge
By Brandon Verret, Technical Performance Manager, and Wilfred Guidry Jr., Competence Team Leader, Sparrows Group. Legislation and safety regulations differ depending on the geographical location, but important lessons can be learned and implemented to improve the effectiveness of what can sometimes be deemed box-ticking. In the USA and Gulf of...
LAND & WATER AWARDED THE CONTRACT FOR A VAST THAMES WATER RIVER RESTORATION PROJECT
Leading wet civil engineering firm Land & Water has been awarded a place on the framework contract for the Thames Water River CP0033 Restoration and associated works. This groundbreaking project will see the implementation of river restoration and fish passage, improving available habitats and resilience within rivers. Land & Water will develop small and large scale solutions to improve the waterways, mitigate the impact on the environment and enable Thames Water to meet regulatory requirements as part of the Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP).
