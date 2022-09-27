Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tulsahurricane.com
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA HOSTS CINCINNATI IN AAC OPENER
GAME 5: TULSA (2-2, 0-0 American) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. CINCINNATI – Luke Fickell (Ohio State '97), 7th year. TV: ESPNU. Talent: Jay...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Sweep To UCF
WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost to the UCF Knights in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 9-25) Friday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Outside hitter Kayley Cassaday finished...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-Cincinnati Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reopens at 4:30...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Battles East Carolina to 0-0 Tie
The Tulsa women's soccer team battled East Carolina to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Pirates moved to 7-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the league. "In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed
IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Rowing Kicks Off Fall Campaign at Head of the Oklahoma
The Tulsa rowing team will kick off the 2022 fall campaign at the Head of the Oklahoma Regatta on Saturday, October 1, on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, Okla. Tulsa is under the direction of first-year head coach Brandon Campbell. "We are excited to hit the water for our...
lineups.com
Oklahoma State vs Baylor Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
Oklahoma State visits Baylor in Waco, this weekend after having a bye last week. Baylor, on the other hand, is coming off a narrow win against Iowa State this past weekend. These two teams last met in the Big 12 Championship game last year when Baylor barely beat Oklahoma State, after stopping them on the goal line. This figures to be another great matchup between the two teams. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions for this game!
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State's Game Against Texas Tech Sold Out
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has officially sold out its third game of the season. Cowboy football announced on Thursday that the home game against Texas Tech has officially sold out. The Tech game is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on either FOX or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Oral Roberts Univ. Soccer Captain Dead At 23 After Fiery Car Crash In Oklahoma
Eugene Quaynor -- a team captain on the Oral Roberts University men's soccer team -- was tragically killed in a fiery car crash in Oklahoma this week. He was just 23 years old. The Tulsa Police Department said Thursday it received calls around 10:20 PM on Wednesday about a collision...
tulsahurricane.com
Get to Know Tulsa Rowing Coach Brandon Campbell
Tulsa's Bruce Howard sat down with new head rowing coach Brandon Campbell. The duo discussed how he got into rowing originally, how he came to be at Tulsa, what he thinks of TU so far and what he wants to accomplish during the fall season. Campbell was named as the...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country to Take on 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival
TULSA, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's and women's cross-country teams head to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The women will race first with a 4:30 p.m. 5k, with the men's 8k to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Putnam City West High School football team will have a game with Muskogee High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
kjrh.com
Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Comments / 0