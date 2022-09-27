ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lucas, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Star, TX
247Sports

Following their similar paths to the Big 12, Lance Leipold wants KU to 'emulate' Matt Campbell's ISU program

There are a lot more similarities between Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell than meet the eye. On the surface, the two are both Big 12 coaches who are leading their respective program to success the schools haven’t seen in a long time. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see their paths are incredibly similar and it’s a big reason why Leipold and his KU staff are looking at Campbell’s program as one to model.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Iowa Names Honorary Captain For Saturday's Michigan Game

Iowa has selected an honorary captain ahead of Saturday's pivotal Big Ten showdown with Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced Thursday morning that former quarterback Brad Banks will serve the honorary role. Banks finished second behind Carson Palmer in the 2002 Heisman Trophy voting with 26 passing touchdowns and a 157.1 quarterback...
IOWA CITY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun

Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
DYERSVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Combat#Nwca#All American#Cliff Keen#Flowrestling
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's CFB Live crew previews Week 5 'trap game' for Michigan

A clash of B1G teams is happening on Saturday as Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. Michigan enters Saturday as 10.5-point favorites, and have typically dominated, leading the series 43-15 overall. However, Michigan hasn’t won in Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City

The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy