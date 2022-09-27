Read full article on original website
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
NFL・
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Which true freshmen could burn their redshirt this week against Michigan?
Last week, Iowa picked up a 27-10 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. With the win, the Hawkeyes improved to 3-1 on the season and have won two straight games since falling to Iowa State in week two. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes had a number of true freshmen...
Last-place Royals open set against division-champ Guardians
The American League Central champion Cleveland Guardians will open their final 2022 series against the division rival Kansas City Royals
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Michigan at Iowa
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines might face their toughest test yet as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!. Better yet, we're inviting you to celebrate with us ahead of the game Saturday. The show starts at 10 a.m....
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa OL coach George Barnett addresses 'building blocks' for unit moving forward
Iowa OL coach George Barnett had some positive things to say entering Week 5. Iowa has looked better on offense over the last two games. A pair of 27-point efforts and 698 total yards of offense have the Hawkeyes feeling optimistic. Barnett would tend to agree. To be fair, Iowa’s...
Following their similar paths to the Big 12, Lance Leipold wants KU to 'emulate' Matt Campbell's ISU program
There are a lot more similarities between Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell than meet the eye. On the surface, the two are both Big 12 coaches who are leading their respective program to success the schools haven’t seen in a long time. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see their paths are incredibly similar and it’s a big reason why Leipold and his KU staff are looking at Campbell’s program as one to model.
Iowa Names Honorary Captain For Saturday's Michigan Game
Iowa has selected an honorary captain ahead of Saturday's pivotal Big Ten showdown with Michigan. The Hawkeyes announced Thursday morning that former quarterback Brad Banks will serve the honorary role. Banks finished second behind Carson Palmer in the 2002 Heisman Trophy voting with 26 passing touchdowns and a 157.1 quarterback...
Like It Or Not, Iowa’s Field of Dreams Expansion Has Begun
Back in April, it was announced that Iowa's Field of Dreams would be getting an $80 million expansion project. When the project was announced it was met with interesting reviews, to say the least. There were a lot of Iowans who weren't happy with turning the beloved Dyersville baseball field, into an everyday sporting complex. Many Iowans on social media mention this expansion would take away some of the magic of what made the Field of Dreams special. Well, like it or not, the expansion project is underway.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's CFB Live crew previews Week 5 'trap game' for Michigan
A clash of B1G teams is happening on Saturday as Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. Michigan enters Saturday as 10.5-point favorites, and have typically dominated, leading the series 43-15 overall. However, Michigan hasn’t won in Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland.
HN TV: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 9-27-22
Kaevon Merriweather, John Waggoner, Logan Klemp Meet with Media Tuesday
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City
The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
