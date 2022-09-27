Coffee or tea? Turns out, you can't go wrong by choosing either if you're seeking a cozy beverage that can potentially extend your life. Earlier this month, we shared four ways coffee can help you live longer. And now, a new study published August 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that tea—in particular, black tea, which was analyzed due to the fact that it was the most common variety consumed by study participants—may help improve longevity, too. According to this new study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, people who drink just two cups of black tea per day had a 9% to 13% percent lower risk for all-cause mortality than non-tea drinkers, including lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO