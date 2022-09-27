Read full article on original website
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
Alan Rickman nearly quit 'Harry Potter' but stayed because Snape's redemption was a 'cliff edge to hang on to'
Alan Rickman's diary excerpts reveal that the star nearly quit the "Harry Potter" franchise, but stayed on because of Severus Snape's storyline.
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Hints at Major Character Deaths in Season 5
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan knows how to play the long game. He knows how to keep us all in suspense for season 5 by giving us just enough information to go on. “Yellowstone” season 5 premieres on November 13, and as far as we’re concerned, it can’t come fast enough.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned
American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over
Emma Watson shared that filming one scene for the 'Harry Potter' movies was a pretty miserable experience. Which one was it?
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
