Jimmy Buffett Reschedules All 2022 Shows Due to ‘Health Issues’
Earlier this year, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band kicked off their Life on the Flipside – Redux tour. Everything seemed to be going great as Buffett and the band traveled the country. However, they won’t take the stage again until 2023. Those who saw them in Wisconsin on August 20th caught the last show for the year.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Florida resident secured paralyzed husband to hospital bed and gave him a life jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Sand Hills Express
Disney World closing its Florida parks due to Hurricane Ian
Disney World announced that it is closing its Florida theme parks and water parks on Wednesday and Thursday as it braces for Hurricane Ian. “We are continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Ian and are making necessary operational adjustments to maintain the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the company said in a statement on its website.
Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Arrive In Las Vegas Following Multiple Flirting Allegations: Photos
Can a couples getaway make things better? Adam Levine, 43, and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, jetted off to Las Vegas together on Tuesday, Sep. 27, 2022, following the string of “inappropriate” flirting accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman. It looked like the couple was doing just...
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
