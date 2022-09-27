Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population
Black transgender people face some of the highest levels of discrimination of all transgender people. The post Virginia Student Walkout Draws Attention To ‘Devastating Levels Of Discrimination’ Among Black Trans Population appeared first on NewsOne.
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
My daughter is barred from competing in school sports in 18 states. It's all solely because she's trans.
The author says her daughter is incredibly bad at sports but barred from competing in school sports in 18 states because she is trans.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
WJLA
Loudoun County schools transgender bathroom policy may be up to voters this November
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are on the November ballot and who wins might determine how the county's board responds to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policy on the treatment of transgender students. On August 11, 2021, the Loudoun County School...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Charlottesville Area Community Foundation presents open call for Community Advisory Committee. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Unless they find another accreditor within 18 months, three higher education institutions in Virginia could lose their ability to offer federal aid after a recent decision terminated the federal government’s recognition of their accrediting agency. This August the U.S. Department of Education terminated the certification of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools after […] The post Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC 29 News
How bipartisan bill protects presidential election results
2-year-old left in apartment with mom's dead body for 3 days, officials say. Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment last Wednesday. Anderson Street Shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. Anderson Street Shooting. How Hurricane Ian impacts food, flights, supply chain. Updated: 2 hours...
