POTUS

NY1

Biden signs stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill into law on Friday, successfully averting a partial shutdown ahead of the looming midnight deadline. The House voted Friday for a short-term funding bill, beating a midnight deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. The measure passed 230-201 and now heads to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Amid pressure, DHS temporarily waives Jones Act

The Homeland Security Secretary approved a “temporary and targeted” waiver Wednesday of a century-old law restricting which ships can dock in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The law, called the Jones Act, dates to 1920 and requires that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on U.S. ships. What You...
LABOR ISSUES
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
NY1

What to expect from the Supreme Court's new term

The Supreme Court starts its new session Monday after a consequential term that saw landmark decisions on religious freedom, gun laws, environmental policy and overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. It also comes as more and more Americans have lost faith...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Wisconsin lawmakers signal support for Sen. Graham's abortion ban

Nearly two weeks ago, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a federal ban on abortions in the Senate that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Since the measure was introduced, members across the aisle have responded in concert to condemn the ban. Still, some Republicans support Graham's effort should it be implemented at the state level.
WISCONSIN STATE
NY1

AOC's opponent was at Capitol on Jan. 6, has support of extremists

The Republican nominee challenging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, spread debunked conspiracy theories to her half-million social media followers and has the support of a former Proud Boy. Tina Forte, a Rockland County resident running in the Bronx and Queens congressional district where she...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

New York launches effort to aid immigrant transition

New York officials on Friday launched an effort to help immigrants transition to life in the United States with help for furthering their education and joining the workforce. The New York State Institute for Immigrant Integration Research & Policy will be housed within the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a think tank for the State University of New York.
IMMIGRATION
NY1

Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program

Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

