After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
NY1
Biden signs stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown
President Joe Biden signed a short-term funding bill into law on Friday, successfully averting a partial shutdown ahead of the looming midnight deadline. The House voted Friday for a short-term funding bill, beating a midnight deadline to avert a partial government shutdown. The measure passed 230-201 and now heads to...
NY1
Amid pressure, DHS temporarily waives Jones Act
The Homeland Security Secretary approved a “temporary and targeted” waiver Wednesday of a century-old law restricting which ships can dock in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The law, called the Jones Act, dates to 1920 and requires that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on U.S. ships. What You...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NY1
What to expect from the Supreme Court's new term
The Supreme Court starts its new session Monday after a consequential term that saw landmark decisions on religious freedom, gun laws, environmental policy and overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion. It also comes as more and more Americans have lost faith...
NY1
Wisconsin lawmakers signal support for Sen. Graham's abortion ban
Nearly two weeks ago, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a federal ban on abortions in the Senate that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Since the measure was introduced, members across the aisle have responded in concert to condemn the ban. Still, some Republicans support Graham's effort should it be implemented at the state level.
NY1
AOC's opponent was at Capitol on Jan. 6, has support of extremists
The Republican nominee challenging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, spread debunked conspiracy theories to her half-million social media followers and has the support of a former Proud Boy. Tina Forte, a Rockland County resident running in the Bronx and Queens congressional district where she...
NY1
Judge rebuffs special master request for Trump’s lawyers to clarify Mar-a-Lago document claims
A judge on Thursday denied a special master request seeking to clarify former President Donald Trump's allegations that federal agents lied or planted documents during last month's expansive search of his Mar-a-Lago home. The ruling came from Trump-appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who recently heeded the Trump team’s request to...
NY1
New York launches effort to aid immigrant transition
New York officials on Friday launched an effort to help immigrants transition to life in the United States with help for furthering their education and joining the workforce. The New York State Institute for Immigrant Integration Research & Policy will be housed within the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a think tank for the State University of New York.
NY1
Taxi drivers, elected officials cheer debt relief program
Taxi drivers took the steps of City Hall Friday to hail a new debt relief program. While a deal was first announced last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the framework was only finalized last month, with support from Mayor Eric Adams. Adams was joined Friday by two other...
