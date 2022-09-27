ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 6

Related
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Oil And Gas#Heating Oil#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Nord Stream 1#Spr
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy