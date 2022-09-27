Read full article on original website
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Crash involving food truck prompts lane closures on SR-315
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash involving a food truck prompted a closure of the northbound lanes of state Route 315 on Thursday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the crash on SR-315 between West Henderson and Bethel roads around 2:30 p.m. A portion of the roadway was closed while the scene was being cleared.
Plain City’s Maple St. Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
The Maple Street Bridge over Sweeney Run is closed to vehicular traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) directed the closure after a routine inspection uncovered structural deficiencies. The bridge will remain closed indefinitely until emergency repairs are made. As a result of the bridge closure, Maple Street is closed...
Two injured after car crashes into pole near AutoZone on East Broad St.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a […]
2 hurt after car crashed into pole near Blacklick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after a car crashed into a pole in east Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police received a call about the crash on East Broad Street near Cedar Cliff near Blacklick just after 8:15 a.m.
UPDATE: Mt. Sterling Man Was Travelling 93 MPH When He Hit Parked Car in High-Speed Chase
Pickaway- A rollover crash sent one man to the hospital after a high-speed dangerous chase that started in South Bloomfield on 9/18/22. According to law enforcement reports, around 9:48 pm on 9/18 a 911 call came into the Pickaway County sheriff’s office of a grey Dodge pickup truck that was all over the roadway with no tail lights in the area of US-23 Southbound rest area just North of South Bloomfield in Pickaway County. South Bloomfield units responded and found the vehicle as it came into the village.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
Fairfield to expedite conversion to all-career fire department
Fairfield accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which will pay for nine full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next three years.
GPS and Multi-Jurisdictional Police Collaboration Lead to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
(Dublin, Ohio) — Following the recent arrest of three suspects relating to a stolen vehicle, the Dublin Police Department is highlighting the successful actions of the victim, who worked with local police to recover the stolen property. The morning of Sept. 23, the driver of a vehicle stolen from...
One dead in Perry County head-on crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
Columbus High School Homecoming Underway
Homecoming began this week for Columbus Community School District. Festivities commenced with the coronation on Sunday, September 25. Daniel Martinez was elected as King, and Victoria Howell was crowned as Homecoming Queen. The Court also includes Tristin Miller, Ethan Palmer, Christian Colby, Dante Zuniga, Miriam Ruvalcalba, Sara Vela, Linda Sui, and Emma Humphreys.
Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light
HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
Bands honor director’s memory at competition
The Madison-Plains High School marching band competed at the 48th Annual Pickerington Band Festival on Sept. 24 at Pickerington North High School. Pickerington Central served as the host and gave green ribbons to all participating bands to wear in memory of Dan McCulloch, Madison-Plains’ former band director and music teacher, who died in a car accident on Sept. 1.
Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Fall Back Into Fitness At The DCRC
It’s time to invest in yourself and fall back into fitness. All week long, from Oct. 1-10, whether you sign up online or in-person, receive up to 10% off a paid-in-full, annual membership! And don’t worry, if you’re already a DCRC member, you can renew your membership early and enjoy the discount, too.
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
Two men hospitalized after kidnapping, assault in Wheelersbug
WHEELERSBURG — Three Wheelersburg residents are under arrest for kidnapping and beating two men so severely they were hospitalized. One of the men has been sent to a trauma center in Columbus. According to a report from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, one of...
Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell
The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
