Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAL Radio

Gunpowder Falls State Park park manager arrested, accused of rape

The Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit on Tuesday arrested and charged the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Authorities said Michael Browning, 71, is accused of sexually assaulting someone several times over a six-month period. The assaults are said to have occurred while he was employed as the park manager.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Weather: Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could begin in the Baltimore metro by Friday afternoon. Then, a period of steady, heavy rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Second JHU police force town hall going virtual

Johns Hopkins University will hold its second public safety town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for a private police force. This comes after protesters took over the first town hall meeting last week, forcing leaders to move the meeting to a virtual format. Thursday's 7 p.m. meeting will...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Archdiocese of Baltimore has 2-year plan to combat declining attendance

The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be doing some soul-searching, literally and figuratively over the next two years. Catholic Church attendance in Baltimore has been on the decline for years, but the pandemic accelerated the drop. The Catholic Review reported that while churches around the archdioceses have seats for more than...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Firefighter injured in 2-alarm building fire in Aberdeen

A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning while fighting a two-alarm fire in Aberdeen. Authorities said firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. to Bel Air Avenue, where a two-story building was on fire. It took about 55 firefighters a half hour to contain the fire to the floor and ceiling....
ABERDEEN, MD
WBAL Radio

Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Dan Cox explains early mail-in ballot counting appeal

The Maryland Republican candidate for governor appeared on the Kim Klacik Show on Tuesday and explained his decision to file a notice of appeal to block the early counting of mail-in ballots. Cox said he isn't opposed to the early counting of ballots; instead, he's challenging last week's decision by...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City transitioning to new online payment system

Baltimore City is transitioning to online bill payments come Saturday. The mayor's office released a statement Wednesday announcing the new website as part of an effort to modernize local government processes, improve security and offer more payment options. | LINK: More information about the new system. In addition to credit...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Local children's literacy nonprofit looks for volunteers

There's a local nonprofit that needs volunteers to help tutor young kids and improve their literacy skills. British novelist Roald Dahl spoke openly about his passion for teaching kids about reading. He especially wanted children to be at ease with books and to not be frightened. "Books shouldn't be daunting,"...
BALTIMORE, MD

