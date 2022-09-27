Read full article on original website
Understanding water transport through graphene-based nanochannels via experimental control of slip length
The water transport along graphene-based nanochannels has gained significant interest. However, experimental access to the influence of defects and impurities on transport poses a critical knowledge gap. Here, we investigate the water transport of cation intercalated graphene oxide membranes. The cations act as water-attracting impurities on the channel walls. Via water transport experiments, we show that the slip length of the nanochannels decay exponentially with the hydrated diameter of the intercalated cations, confirming that water transport is governed by the interaction between water molecules and the impurities on the channel wall. The exponential decay of slip length approximates non-slip conditions. This offers experimental support for the use of the Hagen-Poiseuille equation in graphene-based nanochannels, which was previously only confirmed by simulations. Our study gives valuable feedback to theoretical predictions of the water transport along graphene-based channels with water-attracting impurities.
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
Spontaneous activity in whisker-innervating region of neonatal mouse trigeminal ganglion
Spontaneous activity during the early postnatal period is thought to be crucial for the establishment of mature neural circuits. It remains unclear if the peripheral structure of the developing somatosensory system exhibits spontaneous activity, similar to that observed in the retina and cochlea of developing mammals. By establishing an ex vivo calcium imaging system, here we found that neurons in the whisker-innervating region of the trigeminal ganglion (TG) of neonatal mice generate spontaneous activity. A small percentage of neurons showed some obvious correlated activity, and these neurons were mostly located close to one another. TG spontaneous activity was majorly exhibited by medium-to-large diameter neurons, a characteristic of mechanosensory neurons, and was blocked by chelation of extracellular calcium. Moreover, this activity was diminished by the adult stage. Spontaneous activity in the TG during the first postnatal week could be a source of spontaneous activity observed in the neonatal mouse barrel cortex.
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
Structural insight into a glucomannan-type extracellular polysaccharide produced by a marine Bacillus altitudinis SORB11 from Southern Ocean
Extracellular polysaccharide (EPS) produced by a deep-sea, psychrotolerant Bacillus altitudinis SORB11 was evaluated by considering physiochemical nature and structural constituents. The productivity of crude EPS was measured"‰~"‰13.17Â gÂ Lâˆ’1. The surface topography of the crude EPS showed a porous, webbed structure along with a branched coil-like configuration. The crystalline crude EPS contained a high amount of sulfur. Further, the crude EPS was subjected for purification. The molecular weight of purified EPS was determined"‰~"‰9.8"‰Ã—"‰104Â Da. The purified EPS was appeared to show glucomannan-like configuration that is composed of â†’"‰4)-Î²-Manp-(1"‰â†’"‰and"‰â†’"‰4)-Î²-Glcp-(1"‰â†’ residues. So, this polysaccharide was comparable to the structure of plant-derived glucomannan. Subsequently, EPS biosynthesis protein clusters like EpsC, EpsD, EpsE, and glycosyltransferase family proteins were predicted from the genome of strain SORB11, which may provide an insight into the production of glucomannan-type of polysaccharide. This low molecular weight linear form of glucomannan-type EPS might be involved to form a network-like unattached aggregation, and helps in cell-to-cell interaction in deep-sea microbial species.
A conditional GAN-based approach for enhancing transfer learning performance in few-shot HCR tasks
Supervised learning with the restriction of a few existing training samples is called Few-Shot Learning. FSL is a subarea that puts deep learning performance in a gap, as building robust deep networks requires big training data. Using transfer learning in FSL tasks is an acceptable way to avoid the challenge of building new deep models from scratch. Transfer learning methodology considers borrowing the architecture and parameters of a previously trained model on a large-scale dataset and fine-tuning it for low-data target tasks. But practically, fine-tuning pretrained models in target FSL tasks suffers from overfitting. The few existing samples are not enough to correctly adjust the pretrained model's parameters to provide the best fit for the target task. In this study, we consider mitigating the overfitting problem when applying transfer learning in few-shot Handwritten Character Recognition (HCR) tasks. A data augmentation approach based on Conditional Generative Adversarial Networks is introduced. CGAN is a generative model that can create artificial instances that appear more real and indistinguishable from the original samples. CGAN helps generate extra samples that hold the possible variations of human handwriting instead of applying traditional image transformations. These transformations are low-level, data-independent operations, and only produce augmented samples with limited diversity. The introduced approach was evaluated in fine-tuning the three pretrained models: AlexNet, VGG-16, and GoogleNet. The results show that the samples generated by CGAN can enhance transfer learning performance in few-shot HCR tasks. This is by achieving model fine-tuning with fewer epochs and by increasing the model's \(F1-score\) and decreasing the Generalization Error \((E_{test})\).
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
A NAC-EXPANSIN module enhances maize kernel size by controlling nucellus elimination
Maize early endosperm development is initiated in coordination with elimination of maternal nucellar tissues. However, the underlying mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we characterize a major quantitative trait locus for maize kernel size and weight that encodes an EXPANSIN gene, ZmEXPB15. The encoded Î²-expansin protein is expressed specifically in nucellus, and positively controls kernel size and weight by promoting nucellus elimination. We further show that two nucellus-enriched transcription factors (TFs), ZmNAC11 and ZmNAC29, activate ZmEXPB15 expression. Accordingly, these two TFs also promote kernel size and weight through nucellus elimination regulation, and genetic analyses support their interaction with ZmEXPB15. Importantly, hybrids derived from a ZmEXPB15 overexpression line have increased kernel weight, demonstrates its potential value in breeding. Together, we reveal a pathway modulating the cellular processes of maternal nucellus elimination and early endosperm development, and an approach to improve kernel weight.
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
Improvement of CZTSSe film quality and superstrate solar cell performance through optimized post-deposition annealing
Improving the performance of kesterite solar cells requires high-quality, defect-free CZTS(Se) films with a reduced number of secondary phases and impurities. Post-annealing of the CZTS films at high temperatures in a sulfur or selenium atmosphere is commonly used to improve the quality of the absorbing material. However, annealing at high-temperatures can promote material decomposition, mainly due to the loss of volatile elements such as tin or sulfur. In this work, we investigate how the additional step of sulfurization at reduced temperatures affects the quality and performance of CZTSSe based solar cells. A comprehensive structural analysis using conventional and high resolution XRD as well as Raman spectroscopy revealed that the highest CZTSSe material quality with the lowest structural disorder and defect densities was obtained from the CZTS films pre-sulfurized at 420Â Â°C. Furthermore, we demonstrate the possibility of using Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer in the superstrate configuration of CZTSSe solar cells, which is possible alternative to replace commonly employed toxic CdS as a buffer layer. We show that the additional low-temperature selenization process and the successful use of Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer could improve the performance of CZTSSe-based solar cells by up to 3.48%, with an average efficiency of 3.1%.
Electrosynthesis of formamide from methanol and ammonia under ambient conditions
Electrochemical conversion of abundant carbon- and nitrogen-containing small molecules into high-valued organonitrogen compounds is alluring to reducing current dependence on fossil energy. Here we report a single-cell electrochemical oxidation approach to transform methanol and ammonia into formamide under ambient conditions over Pt electrocatalyst that provides 74.26% selectivity from methanol to formamide and a Faradaic efficiency of 40.39% at 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 current density, gaining an economic advantage over conventional manufacturing based on techno-economic analysis. A 46-h continuous test performed in the flow cell shows no performance decay. The combined results of in situ experiments and theoretical simulations unveil the C"“N bond formation mechanism via nucleophilic attack of NH3 on an aldehyde-like intermediate derived from methanol electrooxidation. This work offers a way to synthesize formamide via C"“N coupling and can be extended to substantially synthesize other value-added organonitrogen chemicals (e.g., acetamide, propenamide, formyl methylamine).
Author Correction: P-block single-metal-site tin/nitrogen-doped carbon fuel cell cathode catalyst for oxygen reduction reaction
Department of Chemistry, The Electrochemical Energy, Catalysis and Material Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Division, Technical University Berlin, Berlin, Germany. Fang Luo,Â Ju Wen,Â Fabio DionigiÂ &Â Peter Strasser. ICGM, Univ. Montpellier, CNRS, ENSCM, Montpellier, France. Aaron Roy,Â Moulay Tahar Sougrati,Â Ismail Can Oguz,Â Tzonka MinevaÂ &Â...
Where is the UK science minister? Government’s plans worry researchers
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has yet to appoint someone to oversee research and her economic policy has sparked a currency crisis. You have full access to this article via your institution. The UK science community is urging the nation’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss to appoint a science minister...
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and Delta hospitalisation, a test negative case-control study
The Omicron variant has been associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness (VE) against mild disease with rapid waning. Meanwhile Omicron has also been associated with milder disease. Protection against severe disease has been substantially higher than protection against infection with previous variants. We used a test-negative case-control design to estimate VE against hospitalisation with the Omicron and Delta variants using PCR testing linked to hospital records. We investigated the impact of increasing the specificity and severity of hospitalisation definitions on VE. Among 18"“64-year-olds using cases admitted via emergency care, VE after a 3rd dose peaked at 82.4% and dropped to 53.6% by 15+ weeks after the 3rd dose; using all admissions for >"‰="‰2 days stay with a respiratory code in the primary diagnostic field VE ranged from 90.9% to 67.4%; further restricting to those on oxygen/ventilated/intensive care VE ranged from 97.1% to 75.9%. Among 65+ year olds the equivalent VE estimates were 92.4% to 76.9%; 91.3% to 85.3% and 95.8% to 86.8%. Here we show that with milder Omicron disease contamination of hospitalisations with incidental cases is likely to reduce VE estimates. VE estimates increase, and waning is reduced, when specific hospitalisation definitions are used.
Author Correction: Nonclassicality detection from few Fock-state probabilities
Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-022-00538-y, published online 18 March 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article few sentences were included errorneously "We also gratefully acknowledge support by national funding from MEYS and European Union's Horizon 2020 (2014"“2020) research and innovation framework programme under grant agreement No. 731473 (project 8C20002 ShoQC). Project ShoQC has received funding from the QuantERA ERA-NET Cofund in Quantum Technologies implemented within the European Unions Horizon 2020 Programme. R.F. and L.L. acknowledge grant No. GA19-14988S of the Czech Science Foundation. R.F. also acknowledges support from the MEYS of Czech Republic by the project LTAUSA19099." that should have been removed. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: Sulfated glycosaminoglycans inhibit transglutaminase 2 by stabilizing its closed conformation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17113-2, published online 03 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the corresponding footnote 'b' was omitted in the heading row for 'Î²-sandwich (1"“139)', Î²- 'barrel 1 (472"“583)' and 'Î²-barrel 2 (591"“687)'. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
Technology transfer initiatives
Silvia Weko and Andreas Goldthau of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies, Germany, systematically mapped such initiatives in the Global South and assessed their effectiveness in various aspects. The authors identified 71 low-carbon technology transfer initiatives along with detailed information on the operations and targets. They find that currently these initiatives focus on knowledge diffusion to countries that have limited access to electricity and that are facing governance challenges. However, countries with high climate risks and poor IPR protection see fewer initiatives on average. These findings suggest that although initiatives fill the existing gaps to some extent, they are far from enough. Both existing mechanisms and innovative approaches that link technology transfer and trade are needed.
Author Correction: Melting enhancement of PCM in a finned tube latent heat thermal energy storage
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15797-0, published online 07 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Obai Younis, which was incorrectly given as Obai Younes. Furthermore, the Acknowledgments section contained an error in the Grant Code,. "The authors extend their appreciation...
