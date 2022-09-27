Read full article on original website
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Moment school bus packed with up to 20 pupils bursts into flames and fills with smoke as panicking children as young as nine scream and shout to get off
This is the horrifying moment a school bus packed with up to 20 children burst into flames as children as young as nine screamed and shouted to get off. The driver had no idea the underside of the single-decker bus was up in flames until motorists flashed their lights to alert him.
AACPS sends stern warning to students, parents amid fights at athletic events
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is cracking down on disruptive behavior at school athletic and extracurricular events. Superintendent Mark Bedell said he's fed up with fights breaking out at his schools' athletic events. Behavior issues at sporting events is not a new concern after some issues arose...
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Luzerne County administration releases letter to citizens about roads and bridges
In response to frequent complaints about the state of roads and bridges, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson and Engineer Lawrence Plesh pu
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
High school students, parents enjoy rare Thursday night football as Ian nixes Friday plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Students in the state’s largest school district are among those who won’t have classes tomorrow. Additionally, extracurriculars and after school activities are canceled. At Athens Drive High School, the homecoming football game was bumped up to Thursday night. It’s a last minute change many...
California school system halts football team carrying police flag, dividing community
School leaders intervening in which flags a high school football team and its players carry onto the field before each game is dividing a California community just north of Los Angeles. Saugus High School, a public school in Santa Clarita, California, just 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles, saw the...
6 Unique After-School Activities For Buffalo Kids Who Hate Sports
Not every kid wants to be Josh Allen when they grow up - and that’s okay!. This time of year, parents are pulling out their shared calendars and juggling their child’s crazy schedule of activities they’ll be participating in throughout the school year. But what if your...
How to Make Homework Less Stressful for Both Parents and Kids
Let’s face it; homework time can be stressful for everyone involved. For parents, it can be a struggle to help their kids without taking over or doing the work for them. Some schools may have a no homework policy, while others give homework each night. For kids, homework can be a frustrating and confusing process. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With a little bit of planning and creativity, homework time can be a breeze. Here are some tips to get you started.
