ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Snyder#Parke
msn.com

Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance

School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Pocono Update

Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS
momcollective.com

How to Make Homework Less Stressful for Both Parents and Kids

Let’s face it; homework time can be stressful for everyone involved. For parents, it can be a struggle to help their kids without taking over or doing the work for them. Some schools may have a no homework policy, while others give homework each night. For kids, homework can be a frustrating and confusing process. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With a little bit of planning and creativity, homework time can be a breeze. Here are some tips to get you started.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy