Two suspects are accused of attempting to cash in stolen slot machine tickets at Truck World in North Jackson. Police say a female suspect, identified as 39-year-old April Conner was at the cash register trying to cash in a recently-stolen slot machine ticket. Police say they recognized Conner and her truck from the recent theft. The store manager also told police that Conner was involved in the theft.

NORTH JACKSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO