Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
Farm and Dairy
Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.
Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
Canfield Fairgrounds hosting fish sale
Fish help sustain water quality, which in turn supports animal and plant life.
Locals frustrated with downtown construction
East Federal Street is still closed off, which impacts traffic flowing through the city. But there's some good news that should improve traffic conditions.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of cashing in stolen slot machine tickets at North Jackson Truck World
Two suspects are accused of attempting to cash in stolen slot machine tickets at Truck World in North Jackson. Police say a female suspect, identified as 39-year-old April Conner was at the cash register trying to cash in a recently-stolen slot machine ticket. Police say they recognized Conner and her truck from the recent theft. The store manager also told police that Conner was involved in the theft.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival
An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
Poland home makes the cover of national magazine
A Poland couple has their home's story featured in the November edition of a national magazine. We got the story of the eight-hour photo shoot.
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
Man knocked out by blender, wallet stolen in Warren
Police in Warren took a report after a 74-year-old man said he was knocked out and his wallet was taken.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets
A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
Marshals, police investigate gunfire in Youngstown
Police and U.S. Marshals are investigating after gunfire broke out Thursday morning on the lower South Side.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
newsonthegreen.com
3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail
Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
Man eats pizza during arrest in Hubbard
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
Local city cracking down on blighted properties
The mayor in Cortland is putting absentee landlords and other property owners on alert when it comes to keeping their properties up.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
