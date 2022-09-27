ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Farm and Dairy

Farmall tractors, equipment, primitives, guns, household, and misc.

Farm has been sold. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders on location: 7231 ST. PETERS CHURCH RD., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take SR 44 north of State St. or south of SR 619 to St. Peters Church then west to address. Watch for KIKO signs. TRACTORS – EQUIPMENT:...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Poland, OH
WFMJ.com

Two accused of cashing in stolen slot machine tickets at North Jackson Truck World

Two suspects are accused of attempting to cash in stolen slot machine tickets at Truck World in North Jackson. Police say a female suspect, identified as 39-year-old April Conner was at the cash register trying to cash in a recently-stolen slot machine ticket. Police say they recognized Conner and her truck from the recent theft. The store manager also told police that Conner was involved in the theft.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Avenue to turn into neighborhood wide Fall Festival

An annual Fall Festival is returning to the Mahoning Valley for its sixth year. The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is returning Saturday, October 1 from 11a.m. until 4p.m. and will run on Mahoning Avenue from Hampton Court to McKinley Avenue. The event is open to anyone, and will include crafts,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County offering rabies vaccine for pets

A local veterinary clinic and health district are partnering up to reduce the risk of rabies throughout the Valley. The Columbiana County Health District and the Lisbon Veterinary Clinic are hosting a Reduce Rabies Prevention Clinic on October 8 from 1p.m. until 3p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail

Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

