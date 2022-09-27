Read full article on original website
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Chiefs radio host Art Hains, who is dealing with serious illness, moved to KC hospital
A friend of the Chiefs broadcaster reportedly is hopeful that he has turned a corner.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
The Emporia School Board issued a statement on the ongoing misconduct investigation into the Emporia High School's football team.
Kansas high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area. Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August. Davis was 16 years old when he...
