fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
aarp.org
Health and Wellness: Bolstering Your Resilience
Gain an understanding of practical resilience skills to help you cope with life’s ups and downs. Join AARP Florida and attendees from across the U.S. for a FREE virtual event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET | 3:00 p.m. CT | 2:00 p.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. PT - AARP membership not required. This event is part of an ongoing series.
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces applications now open for additional community safety grants
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
mocoshow.com
aarp.org
AARP Florida Shares Hurricane Response & Recovery Resources
AARP Florida is sharing a variety of AARP resources available to Floridians as Hurricane Ian makes landfall and in the aftermath of the storm. Our robust collection of resources is designed for older adults and their families to get prepared, stay safe, and recover after disaster strikes. For other resources...
WBOC
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
aarp.org
AARP Maryland Unveils 2023 State Legislative Priorities
Our legislative goals in 2023 are focused on supporting family caregivers, reforming long-term care, keeping older Marylanders safe from exploitation, having adequate consumer protections, and ensuring individuals of all ages have the resources and services to help them live their best lives. SUPPORT FOR FAMILY CAREGIVERS. AARP Maryland is advocating...
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New “227” Area Code Should Really Belong to DC
Marylanders will have a new 227 area code in the near future—and some people in DC aren’t happy about it. First, the pertinent details. According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, available telephone numbers with the standard 240 and 301 area codes are in short supply. They’re expected to run out sometime next year, possibly spring, at which time new numbers will be assigned with the 227 code. The change won’t impact existing numbers in the counties where 240 and 301 are used, including phone numbers in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties.
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
St. Mary’s Homelessness Prevention Board Plans Community Resource Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park. This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than […]
aarp.org
Discuss the future of long-term care in Indiana
In a recent AARP survey, 86 percent of Hoosiers ranked staying in their own homes as they get older as their top issue when it comes to independent living. That’s just one reason why the State of Indiana is considering making changes to how our communities approach and provide long-term care.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Maryland’s 2022 Elections
En español | Maryland’s Nov. 8 general election will determine races for governor and seats in the U.S. House and Senate, and state legislature. The state’s primary was July 19. Mail-in voting: All registered voters can request a no-excuse mail-in ballot and vote from home in November’s...
CBS News
Mail-in ballots being delivered to Maryland voters
BALTIMORE - Mail-in ballots are going out to Maryland voters. The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) announced that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the federally mandated Sept. 24 deadline. The mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin this Thursday,...
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
Bay Net
Calvert County To Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day
OWINGS, Md. – Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped enslavement with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022,...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
