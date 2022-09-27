Marylanders will have a new 227 area code in the near future—and some people in DC aren’t happy about it. First, the pertinent details. According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, available telephone numbers with the standard 240 and 301 area codes are in short supply. They’re expected to run out sometime next year, possibly spring, at which time new numbers will be assigned with the 227 code. The change won’t impact existing numbers in the counties where 240 and 301 are used, including phone numbers in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO