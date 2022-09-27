Read full article on original website
Siena College Poll Shows How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks As NY Gubernatorial Election Nears
With a little over one month until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over Zeldin, 54 to 37 percent, according to a new Siena College...
Rose challenges Malliotakis to a ‘No Lie’ pledge on campaign trail
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is challenging opponent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” on the campaign trail or else make a hefty donation to charity. Rose announced his proposal on Thursday...
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?
When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Democratic Party selects new chairman
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Democratic Committee has a new chairman, Zak Constantine, at 22 years old, believed to be the youngest county political party leader in the state. He said this is a crucial time for the party and the nation. “The pressure is really on...
Orange County Democrats elect youngest chair leader in New York state
Zak Constantine, 22, was elected as the new chairman at the county reorganizational meeting last week in Wallkill.
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County to Host Passport Saturday on October 1
The Putnam County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Putnam County Passport Saturday on October 1 its office located at 40 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars
WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
NYC council members push to ban tattoo discrimination by employers, landlords
Manhattan Council Member Shaun Abreu is pushing a new bill that would ban tattoo discrimination by employers and landlords in New York City.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Unpaid taxes in Ulster County get attention from lawmakers
The Ulster County Legislature’s September 20 public hearing on a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes in local villages drew but one speaker — Jeff Kaplan, the mayor of Ellenville. “I’ve been lobbying the county for the 20 years that I...
NYC DOE deputy commissioner: Results of state tests 'unacceptable'
The results give an insight into how the pandemic potentially disrupted children’s education, as math scores for grades declined, with 7.6% fewer students passing this year than in 2019.
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
