ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Lee Zeldin’s campaign promises: What can he actually do if elected?

When Rep. Lee Zeldin released his Top 10 gripes about Gov. Kathy Hochul last month, unsurprisingly, most of them were related to crime. It’s been the major policy plank in his platform. He has said he would replace Manhattan District Attorney on “Day ONE,” when in reality it’s going to be slightly more complicated than that. And on other issues, such as abortion rights and congestion pricing, it’s unclear exactly what he could accomplish on his own as governor – given the barriers in the state Legislature, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the federal government and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County Democratic Party selects new chairman

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Orange County Democratic Committee has a new chairman, Zak Constantine, at 22 years old, believed to be the youngest county political party leader in the state. He said this is a crucial time for the party and the nation. “The pressure is really on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
theexaminernews.com

Putnam County to Host Passport Saturday on October 1

The Putnam County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Putnam County Passport Saturday on October 1 its office located at 40 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hochul announces additional incentives to purchase EV cars

WHITE PLAINS – Sales of electric vehicles are up 30 percent over last year and Governor Kathy Hochul, in White Plains on Thursday, said she would like to see that number grow even more. The governor, however, conceded that the cost of those EV cars is pricey. “We’re adding...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Election Day#Stress#Republican#Assembly
hudsonvalleyone.com

Unpaid taxes in Ulster County get attention from lawmakers

The Ulster County Legislature’s September 20 public hearing on a proposed local law to provide for the collection of delinquent village property taxes in local villages drew but one speaker — Jeff Kaplan, the mayor of Ellenville. “I’ve been lobbying the county for the 20 years that I...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy