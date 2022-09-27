Read full article on original website
Related
How to save on pumpkins as drought, inflation impacts farmers ahead of Halloween
The price of pumpkins is expected to increase as farmers faced drought and higher production costs ahead of Halloween and fall holidays.
Agriculture Online
Read the first issue of Successful Farming magazine
It has been 120 years since E.T. Meredith published the inaugural issue of Successful Farming magazine in October 1902. In that first issue, he devoted the publication to, "agriculture, horticulture, livestock, the dairy, poultry, and the home." He wrote, "Herewith we present our readers with the first copy of Successful...
Best Job Search Engines for Recent College Graduates
Navigating the job market for the first time can be challenging, but job search engines can help you land a great job after of college.
Opinion: 2023 Farm Bill needs to address consumer-food information gap
Once upon a time long, long ago, almost everyone living in the United States of America was involved in agriculture. Yup. True. The U.S. Census of 1790 reported a total population of 3,929,326. Nine of every 10 people were involved in farming. I imagine everyone over the age of 5 knew the difference between a cow and a buffalo and that eggs come from chickens.
Comments / 0