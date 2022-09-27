ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Honestly, Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Opens with So Much Drama (VIDEO)

Get your first look at the opening moments of the Season 3 premiere of RHOSLC right now. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is here. Well, it’ll be here, more specifically, in just a few hours on Wednesday, September 28, at 9/8c on Bravo. But if you can’t wait until then (and who could blame you?), we have the first few minutes of the season premiere for you to watch now. Like, right now.
We Just Got Some New Intel on Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow’s Budding Friendship

In a first look at the October 5 episode of RHOSLC, we also realized that Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have something in common we never noticed before. Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have just kicked off, but we’re already getting a sense of some of the new and changing dynamics within the group. You can bet those changes have, of course, led to drama, as we saw in the September 28 season premiere.
Salt Lake City, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
Whitney Rose
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
People

Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'

The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
WUSA

Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Dead at 33

Robert Cormier has passed away. The Heartland actor died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. He was 33. The Canadian-born actor's visitation will be held in Ontario on Oct. 1, with the service scheduled for the following day. No other details about his death were immediately available. ET has...
WUSA

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)

Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

