New Orleans, LA

Saints fans are given zero closure concerning Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are in the middle of a massive waiting game. They are waiting for legal action concerning his arrest in February. Lawyers are still trying to iron out details. As time goes by, a suspension this season for Kamara becomes less and...
New Orleans Saints player accidentally insults teammate

I don’t think it was on purpose, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway insulted one of his teammates on Thursday. Callaway pointed out to reporters that Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton doesn’t throw the ball as hard as starter Jameis Winston. And with the cold weather...
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the Saints

The first quarter of the Saints season is almost over, and we are nowhere near where we thought we would be or should be. Sitting at 1-2 may not mean a lot in a 17-game season but what has happened over the past three games is more than concerning. On paper, this Saints team is one of the most talented in the league but that has failed to transpire on to the field. Mounting injuries, penalties, poor play calling, and slow starts are digging the Saints into a hole they may not be able to crawl out of. According to this week's injury reports, QB Jameis Winston has not been practicing. Both Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are getting snaps at quarterback. It looks like Dennis Allen has a big decision to make and soon. But the team's issues are far deeper than the injuries at quarterback. As Allen said after the game on Sunday, "We're beating ourselves. We're beating ourselves with penalties. We're beating ourselves turning the football over and that's got to stop."
Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report

As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to...
