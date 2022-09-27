Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
atozsports.com
Saints fans are given zero closure concerning Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are in the middle of a massive waiting game. They are waiting for legal action concerning his arrest in February. Lawyers are still trying to iron out details. As time goes by, a suspension this season for Kamara becomes less and...
Well, It Seems an Ex-Viking Gets a Shot at Revenge in London
New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Vikings with an injury (concussion) on Friday, nominating an interesting next-man-up. He is Wyatt Davis, who the Vikings waived at the end of August after just one season with the team. The Vikings...
Three Reasons the Saints Aren’t Winning Games According to an Unathletic Sports Blogger
I'll be honest, I think I may be the person best suited to talk about this topic on the face of the Earth. I happen to have watched every single second of Saints football this season from a 1080p digital antenna taped to my living room window. I never played...
atozsports.com
New Orleans Saints player accidentally insults teammate
I don’t think it was on purpose, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway insulted one of his teammates on Thursday. Callaway pointed out to reporters that Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton doesn’t throw the ball as hard as starter Jameis Winston. And with the cold weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 players upgraded on Saints Thursday injury report; big absences continue
The initial injury report for Week 4 was extensive, but we saw a number of positive signs on Thursday. That comes with the obvious exception: The player we were told to expect out there … was not. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the Saints
The first quarter of the Saints season is almost over, and we are nowhere near where we thought we would be or should be. Sitting at 1-2 may not mean a lot in a 17-game season but what has happened over the past three games is more than concerning. On paper, this Saints team is one of the most talented in the league but that has failed to transpire on to the field. Mounting injuries, penalties, poor play calling, and slow starts are digging the Saints into a hole they may not be able to crawl out of. According to this week's injury reports, QB Jameis Winston has not been practicing. Both Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are getting snaps at quarterback. It looks like Dennis Allen has a big decision to make and soon. But the team's issues are far deeper than the injuries at quarterback. As Allen said after the game on Sunday, "We're beating ourselves. We're beating ourselves with penalties. We're beating ourselves turning the football over and that's got to stop."
Saints Official Wednesday Injury Report
As the New Orleans Saints continue preparations for a "home" game being played 4,500 miles away from the Caesars Superdome, the most familiar aspect of practicing in London is the notable injury report. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with four fractured vertebrae, leading to speculation and debate as to...
NOLA.com
Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be"
One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and two years before CJ McCollum signed an extension of his own, there was the Brandon Ingram deal. In November 2020, the Pelicans signed Ingram to a five-year pact worth $158 million. Ingram was a restricted free...
Comments / 0