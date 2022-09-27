The first quarter of the Saints season is almost over, and we are nowhere near where we thought we would be or should be. Sitting at 1-2 may not mean a lot in a 17-game season but what has happened over the past three games is more than concerning. On paper, this Saints team is one of the most talented in the league but that has failed to transpire on to the field. Mounting injuries, penalties, poor play calling, and slow starts are digging the Saints into a hole they may not be able to crawl out of. According to this week's injury reports, QB Jameis Winston has not been practicing. Both Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill are getting snaps at quarterback. It looks like Dennis Allen has a big decision to make and soon. But the team's issues are far deeper than the injuries at quarterback. As Allen said after the game on Sunday, "We're beating ourselves. We're beating ourselves with penalties. We're beating ourselves turning the football over and that's got to stop."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO