Charles Alan Flucard, resident of Pryor, Oklahoma, died September 28, 2022 at the Colonial Terrace Care Center from complications of congestive heart failure and covid – 19. Known as Alan to his family and friends, he was born May 3, 1951. Alan enjoyed being active outdoors, swimming and fishing, especially in Spavinaw and Spring Creek. He and his wife Kaylynn traveled the west gold mining and hiking until her death. Alan was proud of his Cherokee heritage and was a fine artist focusing on Indian crafts. His work took 3 blue ribbons at the county fair this summer. He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Vicki and Charlotte and their families. He was especially close to his niece, Rebecca and her three children, Jason, George, and Jazz.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO