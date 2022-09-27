Read full article on original website
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler speaks on mental health after police say his daughter stabbed him
Joined by his youngest daughter Jackie and wife Christine, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler speaks at the Tulsa Police Department Wednesday about Oklahoma's mental health crisis, which he calls a "gaping wound" that the state legislature needs to prioritize more. Kunzweiler was allegedly stabbed by one of his daughter during a mental health crisis in his home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
GRDA, Skiatook Crews Head to Florida to Help Restore Power
PRYOR, Oklahoma - As Hurricane Ian slowly approaches the state of Florida, powerline maintenance crews from the Grand River Dam Authority and the City of Skiatook are also headed that way. With the hurricane expected to make landfall on Wednesday, these crews, representing Oklahoma’s public power team, will be staged to move in immediately after the storm, to help with power restoration efforts in the Florida panhandle.
Pryor Homecoming Parade 2022
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pride of Pryor marching band kicked off a long-time tradition Thursday evening ushering in the excitement of Homecoming 2022. Truck loads of eager football players and smiling cheerleaders waved and bolstered spirits for tonight's game against Tulsa Rogers. The Homecoming Coronation ceremony at Tiger Stadium will...
Charles Alan Flucard
Charles Alan Flucard, resident of Pryor, Oklahoma, died September 28, 2022 at the Colonial Terrace Care Center from complications of congestive heart failure and covid – 19. Known as Alan to his family and friends, he was born May 3, 1951. Alan enjoyed being active outdoors, swimming and fishing, especially in Spavinaw and Spring Creek. He and his wife Kaylynn traveled the west gold mining and hiking until her death. Alan was proud of his Cherokee heritage and was a fine artist focusing on Indian crafts. His work took 3 blue ribbons at the county fair this summer. He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Vicki and Charlotte and their families. He was especially close to his niece, Rebecca and her three children, Jason, George, and Jazz.
MidAmerica Industrial Park to host events for National Manufacturing Month in October
PRYOR, Okla. – MidAmerica Industrial Park will host a series of events the first week of October in recognition of National Manufacturing Month and the critical role the manufacturing industry plays in the community and the economy. “Supporting National Manufacturing Month is an opportunity to inspire the next generation...
