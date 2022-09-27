Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'
Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
AOL Corp
Hailey Bieber faces accusations of 'cultural appropriation' for 'brownie glazed lips' look
Hailey Bieber's viral TikTok post about her recent lip routine is facing some backlash and accusations of "cultural appropriation" among social media users. "Ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips," Bieber wrote in a caption to a video of her modeling makeup that included dark lip liner and clear lip gloss.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
AOL Corp
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at age 59
Coolio, known for massive 1990s hip-hop hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)” and the Dangerous Minds movie theme “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was 59 years old. The West Coast rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is survived by his six children.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
'Voice' contestant awkwardly covers song by coach Camila Cabello's ex: 'Is that Shawn up there?'
“I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach… but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” 29-year-old contestant Tanner Howe sheepishly explained at the top of Tuesday’s The Voice episode — right before he went onstage, in front of new panelist Camila Cabello, to audition with her ex-boyfriend’s hit song. “Um, I hope she likes it!”
AOL Corp
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
AOL Corp
What is the drama with the Try Guys? Why is Ned Fulmer leaving the group?
The Try Guys have booted a member of their foursome, and the internet is shook. After weeks of fans speculating about Ned Fulmer’s absence from videos, The Try Guys revealed that he left the company. A scandal quickly followed when Ned, known for being a “wife guy,” was accused of cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer. Now, The Try Guys fans are stunned.
Cardi B’s Outfit Exposes Double Standard At Paris Fashion Week
The rapper sported a head-to-toe look that covered her entire face.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
'American Horror Story: New York City' Starring Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd Premieres in October
American Horror Story is back with its 11th installment in FX’s long-running horror anthology series, which is officially dubbed New York City and will debut mid-October. Presumably leaning into the queer esthetic teased by leaked photos of the production, the newest season also stars an all-star LGBTQ cast, including Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare.
AOL Corp
Cher Makes Surprise Appearance On Balmain Runway At Paris Fashion Week
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Comments / 0