Chloë Grace Moretz says 'Family Guy' meme 'used' her body 'as a joke'

Peter Griffin's great aunt, Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin, was a gag enjoyed by more than just "Family Guy" fans, but Chloë Grace Moretz didn't find the joke funny. In an interview with Hunger magazine, the "Miseducation of Cameron Post" star shared that memes comparing her to the short-lived "Family Guy" character — whose body is nothing more than a pair of long legs under a face and arms — negatively impacted her self-image.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Naomi Watts
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at age 59

Coolio, known for massive 1990s hip-hop hits like “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)” and the Dangerous Minds movie theme “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died of a suspected cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. He was 59 years old. The West Coast rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is survived by his six children.
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year "by far." Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first "Jeopardy!" appearance, "waiting to fulfill a dream." She would go on to become the show's top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
'Voice' contestant awkwardly covers song by coach Camila Cabello's ex: 'Is that Shawn up there?'

“I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach… but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” 29-year-old contestant Tanner Howe sheepishly explained at the top of Tuesday’s The Voice episode — right before he went onstage, in front of new panelist Camila Cabello, to audition with her ex-boyfriend’s hit song. “Um, I hope she likes it!”
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
What is the drama with the Try Guys? Why is Ned Fulmer leaving the group?

The Try Guys have booted a member of their foursome, and the internet is shook. After weeks of fans speculating about Ned Fulmer’s absence from videos, The Try Guys revealed that he left the company. A scandal quickly followed when Ned, known for being a “wife guy,” was accused of cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer. Now, The Try Guys fans are stunned.
'American Horror Story: New York City' Starring Zachary Quinto and Billie Lourd Premieres in October

American Horror Story is back with its 11th installment in FX’s long-running horror anthology series, which is officially dubbed New York City and will debut mid-October. Presumably leaning into the queer esthetic teased by leaked photos of the production, the newest season also stars an all-star LGBTQ cast, including Joe Mantello, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell and Denis O’Hare.
