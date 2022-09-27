Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and Barefoot Path around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central...
WATCH: Drone video shows extensive flooding around large hospital in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drone video shows extensive flooding around HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, formerly Osceola Regional Medical Center, is located on Oak Street near downtown Kissimmee. The City of Kissimmee shared a drone video showing floodwaters surrounding a large area around the hospital.
People rescued from Osceola County floodwaters
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rescue crews were seen helping people in Osceola County floodwaters early Thursday morning. Air boats were seen performing water rescues and tow trucks were seen pulling vehicles trapped in high water. As of 8:30 a.m., John Young Parkway and Michigan Avenue were not passable. This content...
VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee
Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
Family from mobile home damaged by Ian receives generator after WFLA report
Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian’s Worst; Cleanup Begins
While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian’s fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency’s Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station’s anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
Fla. man pleads guilty meth possession from 2019 stop on I-75
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man pleaded guilty to having eight kilograms of methamphetamine that was found during a 2019 traffic stop on I-75. James Freitas, 48, of Winter Haven, Florida, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday. Also in connection to the 2019 case,...
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian.
Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven
Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
Here’s what Osceola, Polk Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida along the Gulf Coast Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to...
Tornado Watch issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee Counties
The Tornado Watches were issued in Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee Counties and are in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
John Young Parking Lot -- Listed as U.S.’ 7th worst commute in 2021
If John Young Parkway — particularly south of downtown Kissimmee through Pleasant Hill Road — is part of your daily commute, you don’t need a reminder how slow and congested of a ride it is. It’s epically bad. It’s among the worst commutes in the country —...
Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
