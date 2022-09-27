ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

WESH

People rescued from Osceola County floodwaters

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rescue crews were seen helping people in Osceola County floodwaters early Thursday morning. Air boats were seen performing water rescues and tow trucks were seen pulling vehicles trapped in high water. As of 8:30 a.m., John Young Parkway and Michigan Avenue were not passable.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Airboats on street during flooding in Kissimmee

Emergency officials are in Kissimmee, Florida, where they're helping people stuck in stranded vehicles. We also saw airboats from Wild Florida driving around, presumably to help rescue people who were stuck following torrential rainfall as Hurricane Ian made its way across Central Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Was Spared Hurricane Ian's Worst; Cleanup Begins

While Southwest Florida took the punishing brunt of Hurricane Ian's fury, Lakeland fared much better. There were no lives lost in Lakeland or Polk County, although wind gusts of at least 78 miles per hour blew down trees throughout the city and left about 63,000 people without electricity. A National Weather Service meteorologist in the agency's Ruskin office said wind speeds could have been higher, but their automated station's anemometer in Lakeland sustained damage during the storm.
LAKELAND, FL
WALB 10

Fla. man pleads guilty meth possession from 2019 stop on I-75

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man pleaded guilty to having eight kilograms of methamphetamine that was found during a 2019 traffic stop on I-75. James Freitas, 48, of Winter Haven, Florida, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WESH

Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
ORLANDO, FL

