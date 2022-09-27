Read full article on original website
Related
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system unveiled
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more were revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station. The ASCE said...
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be "edibles." Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
orangetownnews.com
History Corner: A Story Continued…
So, I was asked recently if I was running my stories over again, since one of them was indeed a rewrite of one of my more successful ones. I immediately answered no, not at all because I have written 16 years’ worth of stories, all original BUT there is a subject that crosses decades, in fact over 100 years old that is an ongoing tale of lives we know nothing about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefabricator.com
Birdon Group USA opens Connecticut facility
Shipbuilding, design, and maintenance company Birdon Group USA, Denver, has opened a production plant in Portland, Conn., to modernize search-and-rescue vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company expects to hire 50 people at the new facility. Birdon holds a 10-year contract with the Coast Guard to engineer, procure, and...
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Gas line struck during construction in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning. The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Rd. in Farmington. Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage. Farmington Fire...
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
Register Citizen
More than 50 CT veterans awarded medals for wartime service
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 50 veterans received medals for their wartime service in a ceremony held Tuesday in Seymour. Organizers also posthumously awarded three veterans medals, which were received by family members. Seymour resident Barbara Gunn, 74, accepted an award on...
Eyewitness News
'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford
We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
Comments / 0