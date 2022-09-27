ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News

Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system unveiled

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more were revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station. The ASCE said...
105.5 The Wolf

You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M

Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian creates travel nightmare

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Ian’s impact has had a ripple effect on travel across the country. Travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were not immune on Thursday morning. “All of the airports are currently closed and will likely remain so for the next few days. Until...
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
orangetownnews.com

History Corner: A Story Continued…

So, I was asked recently if I was running my stories over again, since one of them was indeed a rewrite of one of my more successful ones. I immediately answered no, not at all because I have written 16 years’ worth of stories, all original BUT there is a subject that crosses decades, in fact over 100 years old that is an ongoing tale of lives we know nothing about.
thefabricator.com

Birdon Group USA opens Connecticut facility

Shipbuilding, design, and maintenance company Birdon Group USA, Denver, has opened a production plant in Portland, Conn., to modernize search-and-rescue vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company expects to hire 50 people at the new facility. Birdon holds a 10-year contract with the Coast Guard to engineer, procure, and...
Eyewitness News

Gas line struck during construction in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities say a high-pressure gas line was damaged during construction in Farmington Thursday morning. The incident took place at 1 Bliss Memorial Rd. in Farmington. Authorities say either construction or maintenance in the area was taking place when authorities were notified of the damage. Farmington Fire...
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WTNH

Plainville man dies in Southington motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainville died in a Southington crash on Tuesday, according to police. The Southington Police Department responded to 279 Queen St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a car versus motorcycle crash. Police said an investigation revealed that 39-year-old David Sanabria of Plainville was driving a 2016 Guzzi […]
Register Citizen

More than 50 CT veterans awarded medals for wartime service

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 50 veterans received medals for their wartime service in a ceremony held Tuesday in Seymour. Organizers also posthumously awarded three veterans medals, which were received by family members. Seymour resident Barbara Gunn, 74, accepted an award on...
Eyewitness News

'Candlewood' is a haunting film about a family that moved to New Milford

We are talking to an Andover resident who was person in the world to ever swim across the English Channel from England to Belgium. Bobby Flay is talking about his brand-new culinary competition ‘Bobby's Triple Threat.’. Fighting Sickle Cell Disease. Updated: 19 hours ago. Melissa Cole got a first-hand...
