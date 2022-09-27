Read full article on original website
Flooding the major issue in Osceola County as Ian now a tropical storm; how to report downed lines
Ian was downgraded to a Tropical Storm and is now centered in northeast Osceola County with 65 mph maximum winds. Rains have let up, but winds are still strong across the county, and extensive flooding is an issue, Emergency Manager Bill Litton said. "Don't leave home if you don't have...
Osceola Emergency Management: Ian is "Worst Case Scenario" for us
Calling the scenario of strength, storm path and incredible rains expected, Osceola County Emergency Operations Manager Bill Litton called the whole package with Hurricane Ian the, "Worst case scenario for our area." He said for our area to expect 55-70 mph sustained winds beginning later today Wednesday through most of...
Ian’s here: how to report a power outage or consumer fraud
Here’s hoping you aren’t reading this by candlelight. (Actually, don't do that, candles are dangerous in the wind. Use flashlights.) Florida is a big, odd-shaped state — and Hurricane Ian has seen fit to affect just about all of it. Osceola County is served by three power...
County, cities approve fiscal ’23 budgets
In the last week, Osceola County and the cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee approved budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year. They all feature property tax millage rates that have remained unchanged for over a decade. By far the largest, Osceola County’s approved budget totals $2.248 billion, about $700 million...
Kissimmee: Upcoming in Kissimmee before the Halloween Madness
Be safe this week as we ride out Hurricane Ian. As it stands now, the Boots, Bulls and Barrels rodeo at the Silver Spurs Rodeo and Vette Fest at Old Town on Saturday are still on schedule. Check with silverspursrodeo.com (and its social media channels) and myoldtownusa.com for further information. Here’s hoping we get to see Corvettes, classic and new, during the day, and the best in bull riding action and barrel racers going up against the clock (and one another) to win their share of the prize money.
High School football moved to Monday
( Editor’s Note: as of our press time Tuesday, these games are now tentatively scheduled to be played on Monday with schools closed through Friday. All info will be updated at AroundOsceola.com.) Regardless of recent results, it’s still one of the oldest football rivalries in both the state and...
