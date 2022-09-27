Be safe this week as we ride out Hurricane Ian. As it stands now, the Boots, Bulls and Barrels rodeo at the Silver Spurs Rodeo and Vette Fest at Old Town on Saturday are still on schedule. Check with silverspursrodeo.com (and its social media channels) and myoldtownusa.com for further information. Here’s hoping we get to see Corvettes, classic and new, during the day, and the best in bull riding action and barrel racers going up against the clock (and one another) to win their share of the prize money.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO