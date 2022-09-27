ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
aroundosceola.com

Osceola Emergency Management: Ian is "Worst Case Scenario" for us

Calling the scenario of strength, storm path and incredible rains expected, Osceola County Emergency Operations Manager Bill Litton called the whole package with Hurricane Ian the, "Worst case scenario for our area." He said for our area to expect 55-70 mph sustained winds beginning later today Wednesday through most of...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ian’s here: how to report a power outage or consumer fraud

Here’s hoping you aren’t reading this by candlelight. (Actually, don't do that, candles are dangerous in the wind. Use flashlights.) Florida is a big, odd-shaped state — and Hurricane Ian has seen fit to affect just about all of it. Osceola County is served by three power...
FLORIDA STATE
aroundosceola.com

County, cities approve fiscal ’23 budgets

In the last week, Osceola County and the cities of St. Cloud and Kissimmee approved budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year. They all feature property tax millage rates that have remained unchanged for over a decade. By far the largest, Osceola County’s approved budget totals $2.248 billion, about $700 million...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee: Upcoming in Kissimmee before the Halloween Madness

Be safe this week as we ride out Hurricane Ian. As it stands now, the Boots, Bulls and Barrels rodeo at the Silver Spurs Rodeo and Vette Fest at Old Town on Saturday are still on schedule. Check with silverspursrodeo.com (and its social media channels) and myoldtownusa.com for further information. Here’s hoping we get to see Corvettes, classic and new, during the day, and the best in bull riding action and barrel racers going up against the clock (and one another) to win their share of the prize money.
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

High School football moved to Monday

( Editor’s Note: as of our press time Tuesday, these games are now tentatively scheduled to be played on Monday with schools closed through Friday. All info will be updated at AroundOsceola.com.) Regardless of recent results, it’s still one of the oldest football rivalries in both the state and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy