ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Walker, WSC Volleyball Featured On NSIC Spotlight

WAYNE – Junior setter Rachel Walker of the top ranked Wayne State College volleyball program was highlighted by the conference during episode five of the NSIC Spotlight. According to a release from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations, Nick Kornder, the NSIC Spotlight is the ‘Voice of the NSIC Student-Athletes’.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Gamble Named Pender Community Hospital District CEO

PENDER – An individual with more than 30 years of experience in rural healthcare from the surrounding area has been hired as the next CEO at Pender Community Hospital. According to the a release from the PCH District, Laura Gamble, RN will step into the role of CEO. She also has a wealth of administrative and nursing experience in critical access hospitals.
PENDER, NE
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devils Outlast West Point-Beemer In Wild Five Set Victory

WAYNE – Following another lengthy stretch of road outings, the Wayne High volleyball program was back on the home court Tuesday night. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, the Blue Devils welcomed in a fellow Class C1 opponent being West Point-Beemer. The last home game for WHS was on September 15 (seven road games in about two weeks).
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Planetarium, Laser Show Schedule For September 30 – October 1

WAYNE – Fall planetarium and laser shows continue this weekend at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium. According to a release from Wayne State College, shows continue every weekend featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space and From Earth to the Universe. Planetarium shows also include...
WAYNE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Wayne, NE
Wayne, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
waynedailynews.com

NSP Assisting With Shooting Investigation In Oakland

OAKLAND – Following a shooting that occurred in Oakland earlier this week, the Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. According to a release from NSP, at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.
OAKLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy