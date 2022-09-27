Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Walker, WSC Volleyball Featured On NSIC Spotlight
WAYNE – Junior setter Rachel Walker of the top ranked Wayne State College volleyball program was highlighted by the conference during episode five of the NSIC Spotlight. According to a release from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations, Nick Kornder, the NSIC Spotlight is the ‘Voice of the NSIC Student-Athletes’.
waynedailynews.com
Gamble Named Pender Community Hospital District CEO
PENDER – An individual with more than 30 years of experience in rural healthcare from the surrounding area has been hired as the next CEO at Pender Community Hospital. According to the a release from the PCH District, Laura Gamble, RN will step into the role of CEO. She also has a wealth of administrative and nursing experience in critical access hospitals.
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Outlast West Point-Beemer In Wild Five Set Victory
WAYNE – Following another lengthy stretch of road outings, the Wayne High volleyball program was back on the home court Tuesday night. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, the Blue Devils welcomed in a fellow Class C1 opponent being West Point-Beemer. The last home game for WHS was on September 15 (seven road games in about two weeks).
waynedailynews.com
Planetarium, Laser Show Schedule For September 30 – October 1
WAYNE – Fall planetarium and laser shows continue this weekend at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium. According to a release from Wayne State College, shows continue every weekend featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space and From Earth to the Universe. Planetarium shows also include...
waynedailynews.com
NSP Assisting With Shooting Investigation In Oakland
OAKLAND – Following a shooting that occurred in Oakland earlier this week, the Nebraska State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. According to a release from NSP, at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.
