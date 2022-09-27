Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night Hosted In Wayne On October 19
WAYNE – One of the five scheduled Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights will make a northeast Nebraska stop in the month of October. According to a release, grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission during a series of Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Nights across the state on Wednesday, October 19.
waynedailynews.com
FAFSA Opens Saturday For 2023-24 Academic Year
LINCOLN – Nebraskans who plan to attend college during the 2023-24 academic year are being encouraged to complete the FAFSA document. According to a release from EducationQuest Foundation, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opens on Saturday, October 1 by visiting studentaid.gov<http://www.studentaid.gov>. The FAFSA is the application...
Comments / 0