Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dwyer Dam Bridge delays for NYS DOT inspection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cornell University bridge is set for official inspection. The Dwyer Dam Bridge on Hoy Road will be reduced to one lane Thursday for State DOT inspection. The bridge has been closed at various times over the last several months for construction related to its rehabilitation project. A pedestrian detour will be in place. Motorists are encouraged to comply with all traffic signage and flagged instructions, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The DOT work should be finished by the end of the day Thursday.
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Applications open for Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department says grant applications are open for the Tompkins County Septic Upgrade Program (TCSUP). The program funds low to moderate income homeowners in the county in need of septic repair or replacement. Household income must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income to qualify. It covers 100% of the cost. Officials estimate around 14,000 homes in the county use septic tanks. They say 60% of these are more than 20 years old. It’s possible that number is larger as nearly 10% of these homes have no onsite water treatment system (OWTS) on record. Repair or replacement of these systems can be costly, and inaction can be bad for the environment.
Cornell students organize support for Pakistan after flood
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Support for Pakistan at Cornell. The Cornell Daily Sun reports students and faculty are organizing flood relief for the nation, which is seeing roughly 33-million people displaced after recent flooding. Over 1,000 people have reportedly died in the flood. Scientists believe it’s been amplified by climate change.
School resource officer contract in Owego sees pushback
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Owego village official has concerns with the recently adopted contract for school resource officers. The Village Board approved the contract last week. It allows three officers to carry sidearms in the Owego-Apalachin Central School District. Trustee Laura Spencer says the policy lacks clarity on...
