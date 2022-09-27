Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime along the state’s Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida. 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center says eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall and expected to move up the state Wednesday night. Federal forecasters said Ian was located about 45 miles west-northwest of Naples. The storm was moving at 9 miles per hour to the north/northeast.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO