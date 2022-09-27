ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Intellectual Disability#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Mil#Toddlers#Parenting Tips#Slate#Dear Care And Feeding
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wilmer Valderrama Says He 'Can't Leave the House' Without Hearing Daughter Nakano Say 'I Love You'

Wilmer Valderrama shares daughter Nakano Oceana with fiancé Amanda Pachecho Wilmer Valderrama can't get enough of his baby girl. During a recent interview with PEOPLE discussing his campaign with Purina Dog Chow, the NCIS star shared the latest milestones of his 19-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana, whom he shares with fiancée Amanda Pacheco.  "It's been incredible," Valderrama, 42, said of his experiences being a dad before adding that his baby girl is "so much more active" now that she's a toddler. "She mumbles, 'I love you,' now," the proud dad shared. "Literally,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Spouse Backed for Divorcing Lying Husband Who Sold Cat to Stranger

Members of a popular internet forum were shocked after one devastated pet owner revealed how their beloved cat ended up in the possession of a stranger on the internet. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/famousfiend9595 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said their husband recently became enraged by the cat's presence and revealed how his hasty actions left him without a home—and without a spouse.
PETS
OK! Magazine

'I Wasn't Eating Right': Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis

A mother's instinct. Kelly Osbourne knew something was wrong when she entered her third trimester. After experiencing rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, the famous offspring urged her doctors to take a closer look at her unusual symptoms, and what they found was a diagnosis she did not want to hear: Gestational Diabetes."First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," the expectant mother said in an interview. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."WHO IS KELLY OSBOURNE'S BABY DADDY SID WILSON? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER MUSICIAN BOYFRIENDOsbourne explained she "only got diagnosed...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy