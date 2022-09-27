Read full article on original website
Red Cross deploys responders to Florida for Hurricane Ian￼
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas Region are answering the call to help those impacted by disaster. Dedicated American Red Cross workers are arriving in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to prepare to provide critical help as Ian gets closer to landfall. Other Missouri and Arkansas teams are currently deployed to help those affected by disasters including the hurricane in Puerto Rico, typhoon in Alaska and the wildfires on the West Coast.
Governor Parson Proclaims October as Clean Water Month
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 as Clean Water Month in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson noted that Oct. 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which aimed to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution and restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.
NEXGEN Silica aligns with The Friends of Hawn Association in operational agreement
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – NEXGEN Silica has aligned with the Friends of Hawn Association (Friends of Hawn), leading the Friends of Hawn to withdraw its appeal against Nexgen Silica’s recently issued Missouri Mining Commission land reclamation permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR). While the Friends...
Voters urged to learn more about their judges before they vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee today provided Missouri voters with their performance findings for 54 nonpartisan judges who will be up for retention in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. All Missouri voters will have at least four appellate judges appear in retention elections on their ballot this November.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces unclaimed property auction ￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin...
Honey bees make winter preparations
SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Did you know there are no male honey bees (drones) in a hive during the winter?. Beekeepers watch their colonies in late summer as the honey bees make their first step to prepare for winter. That first step involves removing the drones. Don’t worry, the queen will make new drones in the spring.
Project Pioneer to hold first meeting for 2023
STE. GENEVIEVE – The first Project Pioneer meeting with the Le Clere and Wehner families, who were named the honored families for 2023 at opening ceremonies of the recent Jour de Fete, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, 360 Market St.
Joint project creates new handicapped parking spaces downtown
STE. GENEVIEVE – In a joint effort Ste. Genevieve County and City have installed handicap and van accessible parking places at the “Isle of Flags” in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Gary Roth and the city street crew painted the spaces. Scott Schmeider installed the county -supplied signage.
