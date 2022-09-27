Robert L. “Bob” Eade, age 73, died September 25, 2022 in Highland Hospital following a short illness. He was born May 1, 1949 in Bath, NY to Leonard and Alice (Cobb) Eade and had lived in this area for many years. Bob was the President and Business Manager for the Roofers’ Union Local 20 in Rochester. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and a member and active volunteer of Holy Family Parish in Albion. He enjoyed hunting, golf, loved to fish and took great satisfaction in volunteering working in the food cupboard and for St. Vincent DePaul. He received the greatest joy in helping his wife raise their grandson Joshua. Mr. Eade was predeceased by his brother: Jim and his sister: Sandy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Diane, his son: Christopher Paul (Maria) Eade of Rochester, his daughter: Carrie Eade of Rochester, his brothers: Leonard, Fred and John Eade all of CA, his sister: Pat Eade of TX, his grandson: Joshua Eade as well as several nieces and nephews.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO