westsidenewsny.com
Frederick J. McCullough Jr. (Jay)
SPENCERPORT – Passed away with family at his side on September 28, at age 91. Born February 10, 1931 in Rochester, NY. Survived by devoted wife of 72 years, Joane (Herman); sons Frederick (Fred/Rick) and wife Jill (Wood) and Michael (Mac) and wife Jan (Patton); grandchildren Jamie (Dawn), Jennifer, Andrea (Gene), Amanda (Bryan), Stacy (Chris); great grandchildren Colin, Ashley, and Ellowyn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary (Pat) Herman; several nieces and nephews.
Robert L. Eade
Robert L. “Bob” Eade, age 73, died September 25, 2022 in Highland Hospital following a short illness. He was born May 1, 1949 in Bath, NY to Leonard and Alice (Cobb) Eade and had lived in this area for many years. Bob was the President and Business Manager for the Roofers’ Union Local 20 in Rochester. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and a member and active volunteer of Holy Family Parish in Albion. He enjoyed hunting, golf, loved to fish and took great satisfaction in volunteering working in the food cupboard and for St. Vincent DePaul. He received the greatest joy in helping his wife raise their grandson Joshua. Mr. Eade was predeceased by his brother: Jim and his sister: Sandy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Diane, his son: Christopher Paul (Maria) Eade of Rochester, his daughter: Carrie Eade of Rochester, his brothers: Leonard, Fred and John Eade all of CA, his sister: Pat Eade of TX, his grandson: Joshua Eade as well as several nieces and nephews.
“ROC WITH YOUR HANDS”
The Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association in partnership with the City of Rochester, Monroe County, the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program, Monroe Community College, RochesterWorks!, the Builders Exchange and UNiCON announce the first-ever ROC WITH YOUR HANDS career exploration event on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Oak Street in Rochester.
Thomas M. Whitley
Sept. 14, 2022, age 84. Survived by his wife, Mary; brother, James Elton Whitley; nieces & nephews; and relatives in N. and S. Carolina & Florida. Thomas was employed by Mangurian’s Furniture and Sibleys, where he worked as a designer. He was very creative and enjoyed painting pictures and building furniture. He even built his own home.
Donald “Al” Colburn
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 76, from complications of diabetes. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his sons, Dennis Colburn, Paul (Beth) Colburn, and Jeffrey (Oanh) Colburn; his grandchildren, James, Cara, Isaac, William and Jane; his siblings, Sylvia (Bill) Kennedy, Mark (Lynn) Colburn, Sheila (Mike) Personale, and Joe (Marcia) Colburn; his brother-in-law, Jerry (Carolyn) Barnhart; his sister-in-law, Joyce Leimberger; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss his love, devotion to family, sense of humor, and quick wit.
Feeding Neighbors
During their 35th Annual Community Awards ceremony, The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce presented the Thomas E. Schommer Spirit of the Chamber Award to Amy Peritsky, in recognition of her service to the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf and Clothing Closet (GEFS&CC). “This year, at its 35th Annual Community Awards sponsored...
George O. Eichas
Sept. 23, 2022, age 97. Predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce (2017) and 8 siblings. Survived by his devoted sons, Gerald (Leigh), Gregory (Cheryl), James (June) and Richard (Anne) Eichas; sister, Mary Eichas Gavigan; brothers, Arthur, Robert (Maria) & Charles Eichas; sister-in-law, Anne Eichas; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews; and many friends.
