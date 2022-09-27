ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Governor Parson Proclaims October as Clean Water Month

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 as Clean Water Month in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson noted that Oct. 18 marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which aimed to prevent, reduce and eliminate pollution and restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.
MISSOURI STATE
Joint project creates new handicapped parking spaces downtown

STE. GENEVIEVE – In a joint effort Ste. Genevieve County and City have installed handicap and van accessible parking places at the “Isle of Flags” in downtown Ste. Genevieve. Gary Roth and the city street crew painted the spaces. Scott Schmeider installed the county -supplied signage.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Voters urged to learn more about their judges before they vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee today provided Missouri voters with their performance findings for 54 nonpartisan judges who will be up for retention in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. All Missouri voters will have at least four appellate judges appear in retention elections on their ballot this November.
MISSOURI STATE
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces unclaimed property auction ￼

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin...
MISSOURI STATE
Honey bees make winter preparations

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – Did you know there are no male honey bees (drones) in a hive during the winter?. Beekeepers watch their colonies in late summer as the honey bees make their first step to prepare for winter. That first step involves removing the drones. Don’t worry, the queen will make new drones in the spring.
MISSOURI STATE
Project Pioneer to hold first meeting for 2023

STE. GENEVIEVE – The first Project Pioneer meeting with the Le Clere and Wehner families, who were named the honored families for 2023 at opening ceremonies of the recent Jour de Fete, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, 360 Market St.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

