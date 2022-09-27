Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 board of education makes statement on football investigation
The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August. “The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the...
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
Comments / 0