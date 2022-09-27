Read full article on original website
Lawmakers agree: More Texas kids need insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — New data shows that the Lone Star State had the highest children’s uninsured rate in the country last year. Nearly 12% of Texas kids don’t have coverage. That’s more than double the national average. “There are 400,000 eligible kids that we saw as...
Gov. Greg Abbott sends aid to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
TEXAS — As Hurricane Ian, a now Catorgory 3 hurricane, approaches landfall in Florida, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends help. In a statement released by Gov. Abbott’s office Tuesday, he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Biden says Ian could be 'deadliest' hurricane in Florida history, plans to visit state soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," citing reports of "substantial loss of life" as the storm moves northeast and slowly out of the state after making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon. Biden spoke after receiving a briefing at...
Deaths 'in the hundreds' from Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, Sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Wake County approves opioid settlement plan
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A national opioid settlement is putting billions of dollars into recovery efforts. North Carolina is part of the agreement, and Wake County leaders recently voted on a plan on how to utilize the money. What You Need To Know. The National Opioid Settlement will put...
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
As state struggles to retain workers, young people weigh their options
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new study from local research firm Forward Analytics found that it will likely get harder to fill open jobs around Wisconsin over the next decade. According to the study, Wisconsin does not have enough young, working-age people to replace workers that will eventually turn 65 and retire. Unless Wisconsin can attract more people from other states or countries, the state’s prime working age population is predicted to shrink by 130,000 over the next eight years.
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup
DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
TAMPA, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Major Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Florida this week
Ian became a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and continues to strengthen as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will track toward the north-northeast, where it will bring significant impacts to the Florida Keys and the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Although there...
Wind gust and rainfall reports from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian lashed Florida with torrential rain and intense wind. See what some of the preliminary numbers are from across the state. Sort the information by clicking/tapping the top of a column, and scroll down in the table to see more. Rainfall reports are from mid-morning Friday or earlier, and...
